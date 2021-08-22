THOSE WERE THE DAYS: Madras Day — Commemorating the city’s resilience and its long, rich history

Chennai :

If there was a town that was bound to fail it was Madras.





The east coast was dotted with European factories and forts, all on the Coromandel Coast and safely equidistant from each other. The Danish, French, and Portuguese were already entrenched when the English came shopping.





They chose a small strip of sand not very far from the Portuguese town of Santhome. What they did not know then was there was a huge sand bar two miles out in the bay — a result of the silt that the two yet-to-be-named rivers, Cooum and Adyar, were continuously pushing into the sea over a million years.





The sand bar was a thick underwater wall that would effectively block even medium ships from docking close to the coast. In effect, it was a closure notice for a town that would depend on nautical trade for survival.





Did the city’s fathers Andrew Cogan and Francis Day and their gunpowder mixer Naga Battan miss seeing it? Much later, a rumour would crop that they did notice but went ahead despite it because Francis Day was having an ongoing liaison with a Eurasian beauty who was in Santhome.





But the city survived. Hundreds of masula boatmen who were probably forced to migrate from Masulipatnam were employed to ferry goods and passengers to the ship and back. Much later, as the size of goods grew, innovativeness grew. Elephants from Pegu were pushed into the sea and forced to swim two miles to the beach. Huge statues like that of Munroe were unloaded on specially made barges. The East India Company survived all its time with the sand bar and it was the British government that did the pier and later the port to allow seamless movement in and out of the city.





In fact, the city has endured many interesting happenings over its four-century tenure. Before the port was built, the sea, being very close to the coast, would frequently invade the city. A huge 18-foot wall — the bulwark — was scientifically planned and put in place for more than two miles to keep it out. There are absolutely no traces of this bulwark now, with all the stone and mortar removed by the public for their usage after it became redundant.





Though the city endured many climatic, political and pestilence related disasters, mistakes by its planners caused long-lasting damage as well.





While the war with the French did not cause much damage, the British were very careful after regaining the city. They wanted to ensure that it never left British hands thereafter. The Black Town, which had grown encircling the fort and which was the first Madras city, historically was demolished. Even temples were not spared. The British created a kilometre wide esplanade, which is an open space that enables one to see the enemy approaching. So though the old Black Town was erased, a new black town cropped up. And from this new Black Town, later named after emperor George, grew this megapolis.





Madras is always known for its water scarcities as well as its floods. Even now, water is being piped from hundreds of miles away. But in the 1920s, the city planners closed a very large lake that could have served as its watershed in floods and source for drinking water. The long tank was 10 square miles in area and adjoining the main thoroughfare of the city Mount Road. The city closed up this lake to put up housing and shopping districts.





While closing a lake adjacent to it, contradictory to it, an anicut was built across the Cooum in Korattur beyond Poonamalee around 1900 and a proper dam at the start of the river in 1940 to divert the flow for drinking water. These structures condemned the Cooum to become a drainage ditch with no redemption possible ever.





Many Indian kings including Hyder (who tried to poison the seven wells that gave water to the city with animal carcasses), his son Tipu (who once beat the British close to the city and whose sons lived here as hostages) and even Shivaji (who the British feared and placated with gifts) invaded the city. Shivaji felt the Fort of Gingee was a better spot and moved in that direction.





During the world wars, a huge chunk of the population wanted to get out of the way of the bombers and moved out, depopulating the city. There was a scarcity of locks for people to safeguard their houses before they left and lock-stealing became very common. The British government even demarcated roads for bullock carts and cars to let them get out fast. The police shot the carnivores at the Madras Zoo, fearing that a stray bomb falling on it would free the animals.





Epidemics have raged and so has famine. But somehow, the city survived. After the second world war was over, people came back in droves and for the first time, the population of the city almost doubled in a decade, making Madras the prosperous town it is today.





Happy Madras Day!





— The writer is a historian and an author