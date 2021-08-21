Taking ‘The butcher of Allahabad’ off Mount Road to Madras museum

Chennai :

James Neil of the Madras Fusiliers had killed many Indians in the Sepoy Mutiny of 1847 that he was called “The butcher of Allahabad”. Luckily for Neil, one of the members of his Fusiliers, Harris, happened to become the Governor of Madras. Harris installed a 10-foot statue of Neil on a 12-foot pedestal and installed it on Mount Road (at Spencer’s junction).





Indians had tried to knock down the structure as well as consistently agitate for the removal of this “monster in human form whose statue disfigures one of the finest thoroughfares in Madras”. Later, in 1937 after forming the government, C Rajagopalachari decided to bring a balance between the British rulers and the agitating nationalists. He negotiated the removal of the statue and in a single night, the statue was taken down and moved to the Madras Museum.