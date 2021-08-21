Sat, Aug 21, 2021

Unveiling statues at Tamil Conference of 1968

Published: Aug 21,202103:17 PM

In 1968, the meeting of Tamil artists, politicians, and scholars to further Tamil culture was held in Madras. This singularly contributed to the installation of most of the popular statues in Madras — all on the beach with their backs to the bay.

Kambar statue went inside Anna Samadhi compound soon thereafter and many Madras citizens today do not know that their city has a statue of this famous poet. The ruling government slipped in a statue of the then chief minister Annadurai on Mount Road and it was opened a day before the conference opened. 

The statues were created by funds donated by the people and the state. But, there was some money from the fund which was leftover and a statue for comedian NS Krishnan was made with it and installed in T Nagar.
