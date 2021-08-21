Statues fall to public anger against ‘former humiliation’

Chennai :

During the centenary of the Sepoy Mutiny in 1957, there was a ruckus in the Parliament for the ‘inordinate delay’ in erasing the symbols of India’s ‘former humiliation’. Statues pre-dating independence were attacked across several areas in north India and 50 major pieces of British statuary disappeared from public spaces. Many others were shifted from public spaces to museums.





Meanwhile, Madras reacted by removing only Governor Willingdon’s statue after claiming to protect it from a bomb threat. Madras had once again reacted against statues in 2009 when the statues of King George V and his father King Edward VII (above) were shifted to the backyard of the museum with claims that they obstructed traffic.