When statues helped actors catapult to fame across Madras

Putting up a person’s statue is often considered to be the epitome of their success, but that does not mean that those on the sidelines cannot reach the pinnacle by themselves either. The movie 'Meera' directed by Ellis Dungan is a classic example of how history plays a silent but serendipitous role.

Photo of MS Subbulakshmi Chennai : The movie was a hit throughout India and brought lasting fame to MS Subbulakshmi (below) who was honoured with a statue in Tirupati town. The hero Nagaiah who acted as the Rajput prince has his statue in Madras Panagal Park. The film also featured a small-time supporting actor who appeared for only a couple of scenes as a bearded minister in the Rajput court. He had only a few lines in the film but has at least 25,000 statues across Tamil Nadu. He was MG Ramachandran.