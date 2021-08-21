Attack on Karunanidhi’s statue during MGR’s funeral and his tribute

Chennai :

Once Periyar suggested a statue for Karunanidhi when he was the Chief Minister. But to his credit, Karunanidhi did not accept it.





Later, the Dravidar Kazhagam insisted on a statue again and installed one at the junction of General Patters Road and Mount Road. Soon thereafter, DMK lost power.





During his arch-rival, MGR’s funeral procession, Karunanidhi’s statue was damaged by some miscreants.





The next day, newspapers carried the photo of a boy breaking the statue (left) and Karunanidhi poetically retorted:





“Those who triggered him

Standby smiling

But that young boy

Attacks me in my heart

Not on my back

So I am peace, may he live long”





But, even though he was a rationalist by tradition, Karunanidhi realised the coincidence between putting him his statues and his power in the state. Whenever a statue of his was installed, he stood to lose power as the ruling party, and thus, he forbade putting him his statues ever again.