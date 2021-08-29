Arapuli kozhambu recipe by Shanthi Ramachandran

Intro: Yam can be substituted with any other vegetable for this dish, says Shanthi.

This protein-rich dish shared by food blogger Shanthi Ramachandran has a tangy tamarind side to balance the sweetness of coconut.



Ingredients



Black chickpeas /konda kadalai 1 small cup/1 handful100 gm yam /senai



one big lemon sized tamarind ball



2 tsp mustard



2 pinched dry chillies



1 tbsp urad dal



1 piece hard asafoetida



Curry leaves from 2 sprigs



3-4 tbsp sambar powder



1 small cup coconut



2 tbsp sesame oil



Required salt



Method



1) Soak one big lemon size tamarind and extract medium-thick juice of 2- 3 cups.



2) Soak a handful of black chana overnight and remove water. Cut a big piece of yam (75-100 gms) into small cubes.



3) Heat a wok with 2 tbsp gingelly oil. Crackle mustard. Add 2 split dry chillies, 2 tbsp chana dal,1 tbsp urad dal, a big piece of hing and fry till the dal turns golden colour4) Now add the cut yam, chana and saute for a few minutes. The chana will start to break.



5) Now add a handful of curry leaves - 4 spoons of sambar powder and let it mix well with the tadka.



6) Add the extracted tamarind juice with the required salt. Let it cook on medium flame till the yam and chana get cooked. It will take 15- 20 minutes.



7) When the kozhambu becomes thick add a small cup of freshly grated coconut to that & cook for few more minutes. Mix the kozhambu well, check for salt. If you feel it's too thick dilute it with little hot water, if it is thin add some rice flour mixed with little water at this stage and remove it from heat. Garnish with a few curry leaves and sprinkle little gingelly oil over it.



8) Tangy tasty arapuli kozhambu is ready to be served with plain rice, dal and gheeChef's note



You can substitute yam with any other veggie of your choice too but the original recipe is with yamPeanuts can be substituted for chana.



You can also add soaked and pressure-cooked chana For quick-cooking pressure cook chickpeas and yam for a whistle and add in tempering