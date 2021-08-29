Healthy and flavourful banana flower curry by Deepali Nichani

Chennai :

Vazhaipoo known as the banana flower is known for its nutrient content. It aids in weight loss, promotes digestion and helps with diabetes. Banana flowers and stems are widely used in Chennai to make a variety of dishes.





Ingredients





1 tbsp vegetable oil 2 sprigs fresh curry leaves





1 onion, sliced





3 tbsp ginger garlic and green chilli paste





2 cloves





1 tsp cumin seeds





1 tbsp amchur (dried mango) powder





1 tbsp ground turmeric





1 cinnamon stick





1 tbsp ground cumin





1 tbsp ground coriander





1/4 tsp ground chilli





4 dried whole red chillies





2 full bay leaves





1 tsp coriander seed 1 tsp mustard seeds





400 ml can light coconut cream





600g banana stems





banana leaf to cook banana stem





1/3 cup fresh coriander leaves, plus extra sprigs, to serve steamed basmati rice





Lime wedges





Method





Heat a large pan over medium-high heat and add oil. Add the cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds, mustard seeds, cardamom and gently fry for a minute until spices start to splutter.





Now add the onion, ginger, garlic, chillies and curry leaves and saute for 5 to 10 minutes, or until the onion is golden brown.





In another vessel, heat water and let it boil, take the banana stem and wrap it with the banana leaf, to the stem, rub salt, turmeric and lemon. Let it boil for 10-15 mins.





Alternatively, a steamer can be used to steam it.





Once the onions are brown, add the spices and let them dry roast for 1 min, post that add the coconut milk and bring to boil.





Now, add the vazhaipoo and let it simmer for 3-4 mins.





Take in a dish and serve with fresh coriander, parotta and rice.



