Here's how to make Chennai's popular beach-style sundal

Chennai :

Beach-style peanut sundal is a favourite snack of the people of Chennai. A beach outing with family and friends is never complete without relaxing on the sand and snacking on crunchy sundal with various textures.





In today's world of fast food and potato cheese sticks at the beach, peanut sundal still evokes nostalgia and rules the roost





Ingredients





1 cup raw peanuts soaked for 2 hrs and pressure cook for 3 to 4 whistles 1 onion roughly chopped





1 tomato roughly chopped





1/4 of a raw Mango finely chopped 1 small Cucumber finely chopped 1 small Carrot ( grated)





Salt as required





Red chilli powder 1/2 tsp Juice of half a lemon





Coriander finely chopped 2 tsp (Raw mango is optional)





Method





In a large bowl add the cooked peanuts followed by, onion, cucumber, carrot, tomato, salt, red chilli powder and juice of half a lemon.





Mix all together and enjoy with a cup of tea.





Check out more of Rajini's recipes at www.rajjoskitchen.com.