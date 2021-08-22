For Madras Day, food blogger Kavitha shares her recipe for Kuzhipaniyaram

Chennai :

These shallow fried paniyaaram is made using idli batter along with some onions, green chillies, ginger, carrot gratings and tempering is done with mustard seeds and dal's which makes to a perfect snack.













Ingredients





A cup of idly batter 1 onion finely chopped 1 Green chilli finely chopped 1 inch Ginger finely chopped 4 tsp carrot gratings To temper Oil-1 tsp Mustard seeds-1/4 tsp Chana dal and urad dal - 1 tsp each Curry leaves- a few





Method





Heat a pan add oil, splutter mustard seeds urad dal chana dal curry leaves, ginger and green chillies fry, and add to the idly batter Add in onion, carrots mix well Heat a paniyaaram pan add oil, once it is hot pour half the pit of batter cover and cook in low flame until it turns golden brown. Then flip it carefully to the other side and cook for 5-6 mins Serve it with spicy dips of your choice.













Food blogger Kavitha Sankar