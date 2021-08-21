Food blogger Kavitha shares her love for 'Madras' and Idiyaappam

Chennai :

"Madras is not just a place but an emotion for me," says Kavitha Sankar, a food blogger from Chennai.





While she usually chronicles her culinary fare on Instagram, on Madras Day, Kavitha opened up to DT Next about her love for the city.









Food Blogger Kavitha Sankar





"For us this city is still 'Madras'. Actually, that how we refer to the city at home," Kavitha says. "Madras is the place where I have spent my whole of life, whenever I go out of Madras, my heart aches for this place. Be it because of my family, or the climate which I'm used to (extremely humid) or the temples, I can't live away from this city."





Kavitha also shared the recipe of street style Idiyaappam. Watch it here:












