Foodtalk Chenna's Ekta banks on homemade murukku cheese sandwich for Madras Day

Chennai :

Vegetarian and true Madrasi by heart, food blogger Ekta Kothari, better known by her Instagram handle "Foodtalk Chennai", began prepping for Madras Day with murukku cheese sandwich. "It's perfect for anybody craving streetfood but not being able to step out for it," she says. There are other chutney sandwiches available like Bombay sandwich, but the Chennai version stands out," Ekta adds.





Check out her version of the murukku cheese sandwich made with a secret ingredient.











