Madras Week: Architect trio holds virtual exhibition of century-old household heritage articles

Some of the heritage items that were displayed at the exhibition

Chennai :

For over nine years, the exhibition was conducted physically. Due to the pandemic, it was held virtual this time. “It was surprising that many people joined us in the virtual exhibition this year, and even children and elderly took part,” said Thirupurasundari Sevvel, architect and certified restorer, also the founder of Nam Veedu Nam Oor Nam Kadhai.





Along with her, two more architects joined the exhibition by displaying household heritage items. Akshaya Selvaraj said she had a collection from her grandfather’s personal treasures, grandmother’s kitchen items, and antiques people love to cherish.





“It was there since childhood days at my hometown in Mayiladadurai. After understanding the importance of heritage items, I started collecting them. There is a glass ink well which is probably 90 years old,” said Akshayaa.





“And there is a glass juicer which belongs to my grandmother’s kitchen, which is made up of heavy glass in green colour, with some initials engraved, ” she added.





Akshayaa shared her grandfather’s passport when India and Ceylon had an exclusive joint one. The cost of the passport was Rs 5 and the renewal (every four years) cost was Re 1.





T Sivagamasundari, an architect and materials conservator displayed a diary of her grandfather where he had written about the Independence Day celebration on August 15, 1947.