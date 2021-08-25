Wrap up Madras Week with these virtual events over the weekend

Chennai :

Half a Kilo Mixture – Ranjitha Ashok on her short stories in conversation with Sushila Ravindranath. The event organised by Madras Musings will be in collaboration with Madras Book Club.

Date and time: August 26, 6 pm to 7 pm

Zoom ID: 858 1057 5841; Passcode: 720467





Madras Quiz 2021 - a virtual quiz contest will be conducted by Dr Sumanth C Raman on August 29. Sponsored by Murugappa Group, the theme for this edition is 'All things Madras'. The last date to register is August 27. To register and for rules and updates, visit this website





Mohan Raman will be in conversation with Sriram V in an online session titled Studios of Kodambakkam. The event will be premiered on Madras Musings’ YouTube channel.

Date and time: August 27, 6 pm to 7 pm