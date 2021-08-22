Kick off Madras Week celebrations with these events

We've compiled a list of events for you that may make celebrating the city's 382nd birthday a little more memorable.
Chennai:
Book Release: Madras By Cycle – Medical Heritage Trails of Chennai – Aug 22
The Book is dedicated to all Frontline workers beginning from Dr.W.S.Sawmy Naick, Native Superintendent of Vaccination during the British rule to the present. Online – Dr. Alby John IAS, Dist. Collector, Tiruvallur releases the book.
Ennarasu Karunesan Founder, CEO UMK Group, Global Ports and Logistics Expert, Advisor to Govt of India, and Dr.Anuj Singh, Consultant Dermatologist, Ram Skin Clinic and Apollo Hospitals will receive the first set of copies.
Facebook Live on https://www.facebook.com/groups/cyclingyogis
Organised by Ramanujar Moulana/Cycling Yogis
DakshinaChitra Museum to host zine-making workshop
DakshinaChitra Museum will be hosting a zine-making workshop by artist and former professor Arvind Sundar. Fee: Rs 500 Date and time: August 22, 10 am to 12 pm Contact: 9080721706
Talk by weatherman Pradeep John — What the Skies Foretell
Madras Musings is hosting an online talk series called What the Skies Foretell. Karthik Bhatt will be in conversation with weatherman Pradeep John. Date and time: August 22, 6 pm to 7 pm Zoom Meeting ID: 839 0648 4474, Passcode: 22082021
