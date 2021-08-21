Youngsters on plogging mode to spread awareness on sustainable living

Chennai :

Indian Youth Cafe, a UN award-winning experiential startup designed to bridge the offline disconnect of youth, in association with the Greater Chennai Corporation and Chennai Smart City Limited will be conducting #NammaChennaiPloggingDrive between 7 am to 9 am on the Madras Day.





Around 30 participants will visit both Semmenchery and Kodungaiyur dump yards to clear the trash on Sunday. "On Madras Day it is a reminder to rethink how we all can collectively work towards promoting positive and feasible lifestyle choices and actions in our communities and neighborhoods by showcasing the urgent need of changing our consumption and production patterns and moving towards a more sustainable living right from our households to our workspaces," says Sehaj Sahni, Indian Youth Cafe.





Safety protocols:





Considering the pandemic situation, only those who have taken at least a single dose of vaccine would be allowed. Participants are also requested to wear double masks and follow at least 2 meters of social distance.





Interested persons can join the campaign by registering at bit.ly/chennaiyouthaction.