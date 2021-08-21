Sat, Aug 21, 2021

A bird's eye view of landmarks in Chennai

Aug 21,2021

These photos taken by a drone offer a fresh perspective of some of Chennai's best known sites

Padi Flyover
Chennai:
When the lockdown was announced last March, Chennai witnessed something that it had never had — all of its busy roads and crossings were deserted for weeks. it gave us an opportunity to observe the beauty of the city's landmarks without the hustle-bustle of traffic and commuters. 

Here are a few photos of some of Chennai's most busy ad popular sites:


Tower Park



ISKCON Temple



Pallikaranai Marshland

