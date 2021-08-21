Artist draws stamps to show Madras's transformation into Chennai

Chennai :

"I am a Chennaivaasi and I love the city’s heritage and emotions," says artist Rajesh Seshadri whose love affair with Chennai began when he was a child. Hence, as a tribute to Madras Day, he created a series of stamps showcasing the spirit of Madras.

















Since postal stamps are unique, Rajesh presented Madras with digital stamps. “I have tried to portray the transformation from Madras to Chennai. For example, how the rail transport system developed from tram to metro rail. I have illustrated trams in Madras, Chennai EMU local train, Chennai Metro Rail, Chennai Central railway station, and Parry’s cycle rickshaw, among others," he says.























