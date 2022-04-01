You are what you eat

New Delhi :

Puran Poli





Puran Poli is a flat roti stuffed with sweet lentil filling made from split Bengal gram/chana dal and organic jaggery. In Marathi, this sweet filling is called puran and the roti is called poli.





Ingredients:





For Puran:





1 cup organic jaggery (250ml) - 1 cup chana dal (skinned split Bengal gram soaked for 12 14 hours with water being changed every 6-7 hours) -3 cups water to pressure cook the chana Dal -2 tsp ghee (A2 organic ghee)





1 tsp cardamom powder





1 tsp fennel powder - 1/4 tsp nutmeg powder





For the Poli(roti):





1.5 cups organic khapali wheat 4 tbsp ghee (A2 organic ghee)





1/2 tsp pink salt





1/4 tsp organic turmeric





Water as required to knead the dough.





Method to make the Puran:





Rinse the soaked chana dal, in a pressure cooker





Preparing the poli(roti):





- Take a medium-sized ball from the dough prepared to roll it to 3 inches in circumference on the rolling board.





- Place the Puran mixture in the center.





- Bring the edges together and join all the edges. 4. Sprinkle some flour and start rolling the dough till a medium-size poli is made.





- On a heated griddle, spread some ghee and place the poli.





- When the inner side gets brown flip it over and apply ghee.





- If everything is done well the Puran poli will puff and brown spots will appear.





- Serve hot with a topping off ghee on top.





Notes: Soaking of chana dal for 12- 14 hours releases the phytic acid and they become more easily digestible.





- Soaking helps in faster cooking of the chana daltoo and hence making it softer and easily digestible.





- Cardamom resolves digestive issues.





- Nutmeg boosts immunity and fennel powder hasanti-inflammatory properties.





- Organic jaggery is loaded with antioxidants andminerals.





- Puran Poli is loaded with iron, calcium and is acereal pulse combination which makes it acomplete protein.





- Khapali wheat is rich in complex carbs, fiber, trace minerals, and amino acids.





Alu Vadi





Pelting Mumbai rains call for the most comforting tea-time snack -Alu Vadi is a perfect tea- time match.





Equipment





Steamer





Sharp knife





Ingredients:





6 large fresh colocasia leaves arvi/arbi/taro leaves





200 g chickpea flour besan





50 g rice flour





50 g sattu flour





2 tsp ground cinna





1 tsp immunity powder





2 tsp ground Ceylon/Srilankan cinnamon





1/4 tsp Ajwain





1 tsp ground fennel seeds





1 tsp chili powder





1/2 tsp ground cumin seeds





1 1/2 tsp salt





1 inch ginger peeled and grated





2 green chillies optional





5 tbsp fresh tamarind pulp





100 g jaggery powder





500 ml water





For the tempering





For the tadka:





1 tbsp cold pressed coconut oil or unrefined mustard oil





1 tbsp mustard seeds





1 tsp asafoetida





2 tbsp sesame seeds





10-12 curry leaves





2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves to garnish.





Instructions:





To prepare the colocasia leaves:





- Begin by wiping the colocasia leaves.





- Clean with a damp kitchen towel.





- Clean both sides thoroughly.





- Use a sharp knife to laterally trim the thick spine that runs down the leaf.





- Simply run the knife across the stalk to flatten it so it feels flat to the touch.





- Continue this process for all of the veins that branch out from the centre.





- Repeat the trimming for all the leaves.





To make the batter:





- In a large bowl, combine the chickpea flour, rice flour,sattu flour, ground cinnamon, immunity powder, ajwain,ground fennel seeds, ground cumin seeds, chilli powder, and salt.





- Whisk to combine.





- Add the grated ginger, green chilli paste, tamarind and jaggery powder.





- Slowly add the water, whisking all the time to ensure a smooth paste is formed without lumps.





- Continue whisking for 5 minutes until the paste is smooth.





- Set aside for 15 minutes.





To assemble the Alu Vadi-





- Organise the colocasia leaves by size.





- The assembly process will begin with the largest leaves to the smallest leaf.





- Take the largest colocasia leaf and lay it (dull side up) out on a clean, flat surface.





- Top with a large spoonful of batter.





- Use a rubber spatula, or your hands to spread the batter over the leaf.





- Take the second largest leaf and place it dull side-up in the opposite direction to the first leaf.





- It should look like a butterfly, the four corners resembling wings.





- Repeat the spreading process so that the second leaf is covered and place the next leaf in the opposite direction once again.





- Once all the five leaves are stacked, cover it finally with more batter.





- Fold one side of the leaves down to the center.





- Repeat for the other side so the leaves meet in the middle.





- It should form a rectangle.





- Cover with more batter.





- Starting from the short side, begin to form a tight roll.





- Ensure the roll is as tight as it can be without the batter squeezing out or the leaves breaking.





- Rub any remaining batter on the outside of the log to stick down any loose ends.





To steam the Alu Vadi:





- Heat up water and place the pot in a cooker.





- Grease a dish with a few drops of oil and place it in the pot.





- Place the rolls on the dish with the sealed side facing down.





- Close the lid and steam on medium heat for 15 minutes.





- Let it cool down and cut the roll into ï¿½ in wide pieces.





To finish the Alu Vadi:





- Slice the cooled Alu Vadi into 1/2cm pieces using a sharp knife.





- If you prefer a lighter snack, you can eat them steamed too.





For the tampering:





- Heat the oil in a pan.





- Add the mustard seeds once they crackle, add asafoetida, sesame seeds and curry leaves.





- Arrange the Alu vadi slices in the pan and cook on both sides until golden brown and crispy all over.





- Remove from the pan and garnish with fresh coriander leaves.





- Serve warm or at room temperature with masala chai.





Important Note:





- Do not consume taro leaves as a raw vegetable or in their raw state.





- They should be soaked first in clean water and then cooked for at least 30 minutes.