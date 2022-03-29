Ask your doctor: Methods to cope up with heat strokes and difference btw heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Chennai :

What is the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke? - Shivam Umar, Nungambakkam





Although they sound similar, heat stroke and exhaustion are different entities. Symptoms of heat stroke are throbbing headaches, absence of sweating, increase in body temperature, dry skin, nausea, and loss of consciousness in severe cases. Symptoms of heat exhaustion are giddiness, excess sweating, nausea, and muscle cramps. Hydration is very important. Patients with heart and lung issues, and those who are obese and suffer from chronic illness of any kind are advised to be more cautious.





- Dr Sabarisan R, general & laparoscopic surgeon, medical director, Be Well Hospitals





How to cope with a heat stroke? - Anita Das, Kilpauk





In heatstroke, the normal mechanisms that cools your body cool give up, and temperature soars to over 40°C. Symptoms are severe throbbing headache, vomiting, fast pulse. shallow rapid breathing, and skin can become. hot and flushed. It can also lead to collapse and loss of consciousness sometimes. Heatstroke is can damage the kidneys and other vital organs if not treated promptly. Call for medical help. immediately. For a young, healthy person who has developed heatstroke from vigorous exercise in hot weather, consider applying ice packs to their armpits, neck and back.





- Dr Satish Kumar V, senior consultant neurologist, Gleneagles Global Health City