DT Health: Sleep-deprivation, a serious condition but treatable

Sleep is of utmost importance for the wellbeing of any individual. We are going to an era of sleep disorder epidemic.





Ideally, you should require 7-8 hours of good quality of sleep every night. We need to set an alarm to calculate 8 hours of sleep and simultaneously set an alarm 15 to 20 minutes before going to bed.





Sleep fulfils our many important bio logical functions in our body. Sleep car ries a weight of around 2-3 kg in our body. It utilises 20 30 per cent energy of our body. So, it is very important to rest our body with sleep.





Sleep is also very important for memory consolidation. It also helps to maintain our fo cus and attention and keep us alert. So, it's very important for our kids to sleep soundly at night so that on the next day. They can be attentive and focus on things.





Persons who do not sleep well are at risk of getting can cer, Alzheimer's, and other degenerative brain diseases, and increases the growth of tumour cells. It's also impor tant for our heart function too, as there's lesser pres sure on the heart when we sleep.





If you have a sleep disorder like Obstructive Sleep Apnea, it will in crease your body blood pressure and lead to other cardi ovascular prob lems. Sleep also regulates our appe tite. Sleep keeps glucose in check. If you're not sleeping well for a long period, you'll be at risk of getting diabetes.





In case you have any of the symptoms of bad quality of sleep you need to get treated otherwise you might face these problems.