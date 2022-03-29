DT Health: Diabetes, high BP leading causes of kidney disease

Chennai :

Our kidneys are affected by a variety of health issues. Diabetic nephropathy is among the most popular cause of kidney failure.





High blood pressure (BP) damages blood arteries throughout the body, including those in the kidneys. High cholesterol affects the kidneys" ability to function and can result in diabetes and hypertension.





In lupus nephritis, your immune system attacks are as of your body as a result of TA lupus. This can also adversely affect the kidneys..





Multiple cysts can develop within the kidneys as a result of polycystic kidney disease.





"Early chronic kidney disease (CKD) frequently has no signs, and hence difficult to catch it early on," says Dr Ashwin Karuppan, founder, Tambaram medical centre. "Some of the ways to minimise CKD are train ing medical professionals, identify ing high-risk groups and educating patients on signs and symptoms of kidney dysfunction. CKD can be treated, but in most cases, medicines can perhaps halt the progression of the disease and alleviate the symptoms."





Kidneys can regenerate on their own if treated early. The health of the kidneys is milenced by both our genes and our lifestyle habits.





"Diabetes and high BP are the lead ing causes of kidney disease; so choose healthy, low-sodium, low-cho lesterol foods that control these con ditions and are also good for your kidneys. Control of blood sugars is important to prevent diabetes-related kidney disease," he added.





Kidneys are responsible for removing harmful substances from the blood, including smoke and alcohol, so cut back on the bad stuff. They also filter prescription and over-the-counter medicines, so nev er take more than what is prescribed and avoid medicines you don't need.





"As the kidney function starts to fall, there is sodium retention which causes swelling in your shin and an kles. Such a patient should get an immediate check-up of his/her renal function from a nephrologist, Kanchan Naikawadi, preventive healthcare specialist.





He added that as kidney function declines, sodium and water reten tion occur, resulting in elevated BP. Headaches, abdominal pain, visual blackouts, and maybe the early signs of renal damage are all indications of hypertension.