Five changes to make in your water use habits

New Delhi :

Given that the world's largest water crisis is underway, it is critical to select water-efficient products that will assist in overcoming the challenge. Even minor changes, such as using a product that helps reduce water waste, can make a significant difference. The list below suggests five ways you can contribute and make a difference: Dishwashers





When compared to hand washing, a dishwasher saves a lot of water. Bosch dishwashers are made in Germany and save approximately 18,250* litres of water per year when compared to handwashing utensils. This is an eye-catching statistic, as well as a simple choice that can assist everyone in achieving a more sustainable tomorrow. With Bosch dishwashers, you can start saving water right away and leave a better world for future generations.





Low-flow showerhead





As you wash, low-flow showerheads release water more slowly. This means that even if you spend the same amount of time in the shower, you can save water. They are simple to install and will keep your showers clean and refreshing.





Washing machines





Front-loading washing machines can use up to 70% less water than top-loading washing machines of the same size. That's because they can wash clothes by picking them up and repeatedly dropping them into the wash water, as opposed to top loaders, which wash clothes by letting them float around in water.





Water saving purifier





RO water purifiers use a multistage purification process to remove various types of impurities at various stages. The purifier tends to waste a small amount of water during the RO purification process. This rejected water can be used for a variety of household purposes, as listed below. If, on the other hand, you require a RO water purifier that reduces water waste and purifies water for consumption, you can select a purifier that employs 'Zero Water Wastage 'Technology and ensures that rejected water is recirculated into the overhead tank via an internal pump.





Soil moisture meter





The name is self-explanatory for both novice and experienced gardeners; the metres measure soil moisture levels. Soil moisture metres are analogue in design and measure soil moisture levels to prevent over-watering, which is a leading cause of plant death.