Can home reme­dies be opted for treat­ing eye in­juries?

First, consult an eye expert immediately. We may be inclined to apply some home remedy or use any available eye drops or ointment to give some relief from the discomfort, but it can be counterproductive and can cause more damage. In case of persistent redness, watering, discharge, itching, discomfort, trauma, bleeding, etc., rush to the nearest eye care professional. Let experts judge the nature and severity of the injury and suggest a proper course of action.

— Dr Srinivasan G Rao, Regional Head of Clinical Services, Dr Agarwal Eye Hospital

What are the com­mon causes and symp­toms of end stage lung dis­ease?





Common symptoms are cough, progressive breathlessness, extreme fatigue and sleep disturbances. Causes are many – air pollution, fossil fuel burning in remote village areas etc. Multiple episodes of childhood infections and inadequately treated or drug resistant Pulmonary TB are the other common causes for end-stage lung diseases. End-stage lung diseases may lead to secondary pulmonary hypertension and right heart disease.





— Dr K R Balakrishnan, Director, Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support, MGM Healthcare