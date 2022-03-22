Chennai :

India accounts for one-quarter of the worldwide burden of cervical cancer.





It is one of the leading causes of cancer mortality, accounting for 17 per cent of all cancer deaths among women aged between 30 and 69 years. It is estimated that cervical cancer will occur in approximately 1 in 53 Indian women during their lifetime.





“Cervical cancer continues to be a public health problem in India due to lack of awareness about the vaccine, early detection, testing and treatment among the general public,” avers Dr Karthikha, Consultant Gynecologist and Laparoscopic Surgeon, GEM Hospital.





At least 90 per cent of cervical cancers are caused by HPV (Human Papilloma Virus) infections. “HPV types 16 and 18 also cause nearly 90 per cent of anal cancers and a substantial proportion of vaginal, vulva and oropharyngeal cancers. Vaccinations have been proven to prevent almost 100 per cent of the HPV-attributable cancers,” she elaborates.





Doctors claim that women above 26 years, who have been sexually active, should be counselled regarding reduced efficacy of the vaccine as they age older. Once infected, screening for cancer can be done by a pap smear or HPV testing.





“Gardasil, Cervarix and Gardasil 9 are some of the types of vaccines,” says Dr Sivasubramaniam K, Medical Oncologist & Radiation Oncologist, Be Well Hospital. “Ideally, women should get it before their first sexual intercourse.”





Ideal age for vaccination is between 9 and 14 years and 2 doses are given 6 months apart. “Vaccination is effective between 15 and 26 years age-group also; 3 doses are recommended. So all women, especially between 9 and 14 years, must consult an oncologist or gynecologist and get vaccinated,” added Dr Sivasubramaniam.