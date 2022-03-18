5 Holi Beard and Face Care Tips for Men

New Delhi :

But that shouldnt stop you from participating in and enjoying the festival to the fullest. All you need to do is prep well and follow a few tips.





So, here is a roundup of the best pre-Holi prep tips that will help you protect your beard from the harsh artificial colours, in the words of Suraj Chaudhari, the Co-founder and CEO of Zlade, India's one-stop destination for men's grooming products.





Your expert guide to caring for your face and beard this Holi





Choosing organic colours - As most Holi colours are filled with chemicals, these colours can have harsh effects on both skin and beard. Therefore, men should refrain from chemical colours and opt for 100 percent organic colours that are skin-friendly, environment-friendly, and are less damaging to their follicles.





Taking a refreshing cold shower - Before playing with colours, men must ensure to take a refreshing cold shower with either an activated charcoal-infused or an essential oil-filled soap, as hard soaps invite significant damage by causing dryness in the skin. The cold shower ensures super moist skin and prevents the colour from settling into the skin or beard.





Moisturise - Applying a good dose of moisturizer on the skin and beard is ideal for protecting the facial hair from dryness and damage caused by Holi colours. They can also opt for a natural face mask containing aloe vera pulp and milk powder to prep the skin to deal with colours.





Using coconut or castor oil - Massaging a small amount of coconut oil or castor oil ensures a protective layer against specks of dirt and colour from sticking to the beard before playing Holi.





Oil application enables easy washing away of colours and dirt. Opting for beard oil would also be an outstanding choice to keep the beard conditioned and glossy. Beard oil penetrates beneath the facial hair dreaded beard dandruff at bay by bringing the much-needed hydration to the skin.





The Ballistic by Zlade Beard Growth Kit offers three beautiful products: beard growth oil with Redensyl, beard wash, and beard softener. The Ballistic Beard Growth Oil by Zlade is well-equipped with Redensyl and 13 Essential Oils, which perfectly nourish beard hair and promote its growth.





Styling and trimming the beard - It would be best to trim the beard a little before participating in the festival. Trimming ensures that the colour clears off quickly from the dreadlocks. However, a regular beard trimmer can cause tug and pull, resulting in nicks and cuts.





Therefore, you should choose a uniquely designed product to trim your beard. The Zlade Ballistic Manscaping Body Trimmer can be an ideal choice in this case. It comes with ceramic blades that effortlessly trim the hair without tugging and pulling. As the trimmer is waterproof, men can use it efficiently under the shower.





Although Holi colours are harmful to your skin, hair, and beard, this small hazard should not stop you from enjoying this vibrant festival.