Holi 2022: Pre and post-celebration skin and hair care tips you need to know

Holi, the festival of colours and the festival of life is waiting right around the corner to barge through your doors. We are sure about the all the excitement you are carrying to jump right into this joyous occasion. But before that, it’s time for you to get your skin geared up before the touch of colours causes any potential harm to your fragile skin, says Dr. Katheeja Nasika, Dermatologist, Rela Hospital





Throughout history, the meaning of Holi changed extensively and so did the sources from which the colours are produced. In the past, the colours which are used as a part of celebration were extracted from natural sources like seasonal flowers, vegetables etc. But not anymore. And this gives all the reason to prepare yourself before the festival of colours begins.





ARE HOLI COLOURS SAFE TO PLAY WITH?





The contemporary colours that we use to play around during the Holi are artificially made. We shouldn’t neglect the fact that it has synthetic chemicals in them. Did you know that each colour has different toxic chemicals in them? For example, Black colour has Lead Oxide, Green has Copper Sulphate, Silver colour powder has Aluminium Bromide and Red has Mercury. Getting these colours in contact with your bare skin will result to various skin infections. Also, the sparkling glitter powders are nothing but mica dust which not only causes fatal reactions to skin and eyes but also causes chronic lung diseases.





WHAT ARE THE REACTIONS CAUSED BY HOLI COLOURS?





People develop a lot of allergic reactions after getting in contact with these colours starting from mild itching to extremely oozy, dry or flaky skin. If someone already has skin-related issues or injuries, they will be prone to face more severe reactions. For those who already have acne and eczema, the chemicals in the colours will worsen their skin condition. It is also common that mixing of colours may causes inflation around the nails causing paronychia. So, it is important for us to take care of our skin while celebrating Holi.





HOW CAN WE PROTECT OUR SKIN WITHOUT COMPROMISING THE FUN AND ENJOYMENT OF HOLI?





At present, you have options to switch over to safe and organic colours but naturally, but it is on the expensive side, which is not everyone’s cup of tea. And that is why our dermatologist Dr. Katheeja Nasika has shared some pointers for you to prepare your skin so that you can protect it from the harm of Holi colours during this festival season.





DOs





1. Do wear clothes that cover your skin well. Choose full sleeved, collar necked clothes and shoes to minimise skin contact with colours.





2. Do wear gloves while mixing colours to protect your nails from getting contaminated by chemicals.





3. Do apply a thick layer of oil on the body before playing with colours. Also, instead of oil, apply a thick layer of moisturiser and sunscreen on your face and neck area.





4. Do apply a layer of olive oil to your scalp and hair which will make it easier for you to wash away the colours after the celebration.





5. Apply petroleum jelly like Vaseline to your lips, nails, toes, behind your ears and other neglected areas of the skin.





6. Wear goggles to avoid contact with colours getting into your eye area.





DON’Ts:





1. Do not rub or scrub the left-out colours in your skin which will cause a micro tear in the skin which leads the allergen to get inside the skin causing Urticaria.





2. In case of allergic reaction avoid using home remedies and make sure to consult a nearby dermatologist at the earliest.





3. Do not be in contact with the colours for a long period of time, as the chemicals in the colours will damage the skin deeply.





4. Do not play with colours if you have revealing wounds and injuries which might cause bacterial infection.





The toxicity in certain colours is so intense. If someone is exposed to chemicals like lead in the colours repeatedly or for a long period, it can cause cancer.





So, be mindful and play safe during this Holi season by following these skin care Dos and Don’ts before and after playing with the colours. Create awareness among your family and friends. Let the colours of Holi add beauty and positivity to your life without leaving permanent marks on your skin.