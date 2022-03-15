Add a splash of travel to your Holi celebrations this year

New Delhi :

While Holi is right around the corner, the festival this year comes with the opportunity to indulge in a long weekend. Whether you want to experience an insanely fun Holi party or relax with family and friends for a few days away from the city madness, Airbnb has recommendations for every kind of Holi getaway.





Shivgarh Heritage Farm Stay near Jaipur, Rajasthan





Jaipur is known for its zealous celebration of Holi, where revelries begin a week or so before the actual day of the festival. The street markets come alive with local flavours, songs and dances, and of course colours. Check out this sustainable farm stay near Jaipur for a truly authentic experience, a great way to appreciate mother nature. The Airbnb stay is a 400-year-old heritage haveli situated on a farm that spans over 200 acres, so you can expect farm-fresh meals. Tractor trails, temple runs and boating in the private lake and more add to the experience. If you're celebrating the festival of colors in the pink city, then this stay will surely add color to your holiday.





Commander's Retreat - Jaipur, Rajasthan





Another stay to consider in the city is this spacious retreat. The four-bedroom Airbnb stay is centrally located from where you can participate in the festivities easily. It boasts of a lush, green lawn and a lovely terrace for an even better view. It is comfortable and homely, and with the hosts living on the property, you're sure to never have a dull moment.





Ratananjali Villa - Hartola, Mukteshwar





In Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand, you will find peaceful and joyous celebrations, where people come together to sing and pray. Celebrations start sometime in advance and are a delightful shift from the usual boisterous ways. To make your holiday even more authentic, Airbnb reckons this luxurious three-bedroom stay in the village hamlet of Hartola, with breathtaking panoramic views of a forest-covered valley and mighty Himalayan peaks of Nandadevi, Trisul & Panchachuli. Built in the middle of an orchard, you can choose to enjoy the hues of nature from here instead.





Colonial Style Home - Goa





Goa doesn't need any reason for travel, but the celebrations of Holi are something that cannot be missed. Called Shimgo in Goa, the festival can be felt in every street, as the city resounds colorful processions, parades, stunning feasts, music and dance. To add a further dash of color to your holiday, you can live in this wonderful colonial style Airbnb stay, especially if you are a large group of people. Although the vibe of the 150-year old is peaceful, it resonates India's colorful history in every room. Filled with antiques and surrounded by greens, it's a great place to kick back and relax with loved ones.





Shangri-La Valley Retreat - Potal, Maharashtra





Alternatively, if you are looking for a quiet getaway with a group of your own people, then this Airbnb stay in Potal, Maharashtra should be perfect. With the onset of spring, this three-bedroom stay is a great place to station yourself and see the colors of the season unfold. From here, you can enjoy the shades of countryside to their fullest by trekking into the mountains, going cycling and maybe drenching your folks in the waterfalls to still get a feel of the festival.





Villa Wu-Wei - Tamil Nadu





While the state does not celebrate Holi in its vivid form, the day is considered to be sacred and is honoured as Masi Magam. Traditionally, people take dips in the sacred rivers, ponds, and water tanks instead. However, you can catch Holi parties in larger towns like Puducherry.





But if you are looking to take a quiet break, then this three-bedroom Airbnb should be ideal. Made of earthy tones, wooden accents, and a lovely view of the sea, this stay has a fresh and contemporary ambience. There is even an enchanting tree house and a lovely pool to keep you in high and colorful spirits.





Baan Nimbus Farm - Arekere, Karnataka





Continuing the streak of simple and private getaways, it doesn't get better than the Rachawadee Room at the Baan Nimbus Fam. Overlooking the surrounding plantation, this heavenly abode has an enviable outdoor space, a pool and a hammock to relax in. Warm and rich tones invoke a sense of peaceful comfort with bold splashes of color thrown in to inspire your travel spirit. A great place to unplug and be one with nature.





Estate - Premium Cottage - Cauvery, Karnataka





Speaking of nature, nothing comes close to the colours of gorgeous mountains, blushing skies, open fields, and lazing water bodies. Perched on a hillock of the Western Ghat valleys, this is a great place to bid adieu to winter and welcome spring season. Also, a great way to let loose, enjoy the rewards of nature, indulge in the best of foods, rejuvenate, and simply spread joy and happiness.





The One - Ganpatiphule, Maharashtra





Keeping in the traditional spirit of the holiday, win over the evils of daily routine with this serene and meditative stay in Ganpatipule, the beachy town closer to Mumbai. This Mediterranean themed two-bedroom Airbnb enchants you with its whitewashed and clean look, featuring a lovely terrace with panoramic views of the Arabian sea and the Konkan forests. For more entertainment, there are tons of board games in the house.





Therasia Villa - Talegaon, Maharashtra





How about celebrating Holi in blue and white? This Greek-themed stay comes with a fully functional pool from where you can enjoy a nice chilly evening under the stars. With vibrant blue dominating the stay's design, the decor soothes the soul while creating visual intrigue. Situated very close to Lonavala, this is the perfect place to sit back and take in the colors of mother nature.