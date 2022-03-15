Ask your Doctor: Whiplash injuries can cause long-term pain and discomfort

Chennai :

Whiplash, commonly called neck strain, occurs due to a sudden, forceful impact, causing the head to rapidly move forward and backwards. This results in the extension of neck muscles, ligaments and joints beyond the normal range of motion, leading to strain injury to the neck. This condition is commonly caused due to accidents but can also result from other types of traumas. The symptoms may not appear immediately but can cause long-term pain and discomfort.





Whiplash injury occurs due to sudden jerks of the head, causing rapid, sudden, forward and backward movements of the neck like a whip. This sudden motion can injure the nerves, muscles, ligaments and discs around the neck. Symptoms of whiplash may appear 24 hours after the incident or within a few days of the injury. Mild symptoms may include pain and stiffness of the neck, headache, fatigue and dizziness, worsening pain with the movement of the neck.





In case of symptoms spreading to shoulders and arms, immediate medical care is required. Although imaging tests may not directly confirm whiplash diagnosis, doctors may order imaging tests to eliminate other conditions which may be causing neck pain. These imaging tests include X-rays to identify fractures, arthritis, or dislocation of the neck. Most people with whiplash injuries recover within a few days or weeks. However, some people experience chronic pain and headache even years after the accident. Some complications include persistent, severe neck pain and headache, increasing limitation of movement, pain spreading to the arms, neurological problems.





— Dr Phani Kiran S, Senior Consultant and Spine Surgeon, Institute of Advanced Spine Sciences, Gleneagles Global Health City





How are blood compatibility and blood disorder tests significant for couples?

— Madhu Karthik, Valasaravakkam









The Rhesus Factor is the most important when one gets a blood group check done. It must be compatible with your partner to ensure a safer pregnancy. If the Rhesus Factor is found in the child, the child may face a couple of life-threatening challenges. Blood disorder hampers the body to function in the right manner. Blood disorders impact the ability of the blood cells from functioning correctly. If a person is diagnosed with Blood Haemophilia or Thalassemia, it could affect future children. Genetic testing must be conducted by both the partners to avoid any further complications to their future children and could also help rectify any genetic disease at an early stage.





— Dr Amrita Singh, Chief of Lab services, Neuberg Diagnostics





How useful is calcium intake in diet?





— Soumya C, Anna Nagar





An impressive 99 per cent of the body’s calcium is found in bones and teeth, making this mineral critical for bone and dental health. Calcium also helps muscles contract, aids in blood clotting, and helps our brains and nerves communicate with each other. Dairy products like milk, yoghurt, and cheese are the most obvious calcium-rich food sources. In addition, you can also include non-dairy foods like tofu, leafy greens, and beans in your diet daily to ensure calcium intake.





— Dr Irfan Sheikh, Health Adult Nutrition, Scientific and Medical Affairs at Abbott Nutrition