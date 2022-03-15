Tue, Mar 15, 2022

Ask your Doctor: Whiplash injuries can cause long-term pain and discomfort

Representative image
Whiplash, commonly called neck strain, occurs due to a sudden, forceful impact, causing the head to rapidly move forward and backwards. This results in the extension of neck muscles, ligaments and joints beyond the normal range of motion, leading to strain injury to the neck. This condition is commonly caused due to accidents but can also result from other types of traumas. The symptoms may not appear immediately but can cause long-term pain and discomfort.

Whiplash injury occurs due to sudden jerks of the head, causing rapid, sudden, forward and backward movements of the neck like a whip. This sudden motion can injure the nerves, muscles, ligaments and discs around the neck. Symptoms of whiplash may appear 24 hours after the incident or within a few days of the injury. Mild symptoms may include pain and stiffness of the neck, headache, fatigue and dizziness, worsening pain with the movement of the neck.

In case of symptoms spreading to shoulders and arms, immediate medical care is required. Although imaging tests may not directly confirm whiplash diagnosis, doctors may order imaging tests to eliminate other conditions which may be causing neck pain. These imaging tests include X-rays to identify fractures, arthritis, or dislocation of the neck. Most people with whiplash injuries recover within a few days or weeks. However, some people experience chronic pain and headache even years after the accident. Some complications include persistent, severe neck pain and headache, increasing limitation of movement, pain spreading to the arms, neurological problems.

Dr Phani Kiran S, Senior Consultant and Spine Surgeon, Institute of Advanced Spine Sciences, Gleneagles Global Health City








