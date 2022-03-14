Summer in a glass

New Delhi :

The days are getting hotter as the summer nears. This calls for having food that cools your body and rejuvenate our mind. If you're looking to brace against the long and blistering Indian summer, here are some remarkable recipes to boost your spirits. We reached out to some of India's greatest mixologists from some of your favourite bars, who have sent us some versatile recipes that will help anyone brew these incredibly easy-to-make, but unbelievably delicious cocktails.





SILLY - Rosai Cucumas





Mixologist- Latesh Kotian





Ingredients:





Bombay Sapphire - 60ml





Fresh cucumber chunks - 3-4pcs





Fresh Rose water :- 5ml





Simple Syrup (sugar free) -10ml





Tonic water :- splash





Method:





Muddle & shaken





Glassware: Wine glass





Garnish: Rose petal & cucumber peel









145 Cafe & Bar- Watermelon Thirst





Founder & CEO - Ishaan Bahl





Ingredients





60ml Belenkaya vodka





10ml Monin Watermelon Syrup





10ml Lime juice





60ml Fresh Watermelon Juice





3-4 Basil Leaves





5ml Fresh Ginger Juice





Method:





Muddle & shaken





Glassware: Martini glass





Garnish: Basil Leaves









Elephant & Co - GIN BASIL SOUR





Mixologist - Sasmit Manjrekar





Ingredients





60 ml Gordon's London Dry Gin





90 ml Pineapple Juice





30ml Lime Juice





3 Fresh Basil Leaves





Method:





Shake all ingredients over ice in a shaker.





Garnish: Fresh basil leaf.









Bar Bank Juhu: A Berry Special Choice-Strawberry Daiquiri





Founder & CEO- Mihir Desai





Ingredients





60ML White Rum





1 Lime Wedges





30 ml Lime Juice





5-6 fresh strawberries





Method:





Muddle & Shaken





Garnish: Lime Wedge









Yazu Goa: Yazu Special Margarita





Mixologist- Ritesh Kumar





Ingredients:





60ml-Tequila





15ml-Triple sec





15ml-Lime Juice





30ml-Yuzu puree





30ml-Egg white





Method:





Add all ingredients into a shaker along with ice-cubes, and strain into the tik glass





Garnish - Burnt Rosemary & Thai Chilli









Copter7 - La Guavarita





Mixologist- Ishan Grover





Ingredients:





Jose Cuervo Silver





30 ml guava juice





60 ml lime juice





20 ml Sugar Syrup (1:1) - 20 ml





Copter7 Premium Strong Beer - 60 ml





salt





cucumber





peppercorns





Method:





Rim the beer tankard with a mix of salt and pink peppercorns.





Add ice to the glass and pour all ingredients, building the cocktail over ice.





Top up with beer and gently stir.





Garnish with a cucumber slice.





Monika Enterprises - The Green Beast





Mixologist - Dushyant Tanwar





Ingredients:





Absente - 30 ml





Cold Water - 60 ml





Simple Syrup - 30 ml





Cucumber - 3-4 slices





Method :





Built in a glass of choice of about 150-180 ml capacity.





Stir the 3 liquids with ice and stir.





Put in the cucumber slices on the side.