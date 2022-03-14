Summer in a glass

We reached out to some of India's greatest mixologists from some of your favourite bars, who have sent us some versatile recipes that will help anyone brew these incredibly easy-to-make, but unbelievably delicious cocktails.
New Delhi:
The days are getting hotter as the summer nears. This calls for having food that cools your body and rejuvenate our mind. If you're looking to brace against the long and blistering Indian summer, here are some remarkable recipes to boost your spirits. We reached out to some of India's greatest mixologists from some of your favourite bars, who have sent us some versatile recipes that will help anyone brew these incredibly easy-to-make, but unbelievably delicious cocktails.
SILLY - Rosai Cucumas
Mixologist- Latesh Kotian
Ingredients:
Bombay Sapphire - 60ml
Fresh cucumber chunks - 3-4pcs
Fresh Rose water :- 5ml
Simple Syrup (sugar free) -10ml
Tonic water :- splash
Method:
Muddle & shaken
Glassware: Wine glass
Garnish: Rose petal & cucumber peel
145 Cafe & Bar- Watermelon Thirst
Founder & CEO - Ishaan Bahl
Ingredients
60ml Belenkaya vodka
10ml Monin Watermelon Syrup
10ml Lime juice
60ml Fresh Watermelon Juice
3-4 Basil Leaves
5ml Fresh Ginger Juice
Method:
Muddle & shaken
Glassware: Martini glass
Garnish: Basil Leaves
Elephant & Co - GIN BASIL SOUR
Mixologist - Sasmit Manjrekar
Ingredients
60 ml Gordon's London Dry Gin
90 ml Pineapple Juice
30ml Lime Juice
3 Fresh Basil Leaves
Method:
Shake all ingredients over ice in a shaker.
Garnish: Fresh basil leaf.
Bar Bank Juhu: A Berry Special Choice-Strawberry Daiquiri
Founder & CEO- Mihir Desai
Ingredients
60ML White Rum
1 Lime Wedges
30 ml Lime Juice
5-6 fresh strawberries
Method:
Muddle & Shaken
Garnish: Lime Wedge
Yazu Goa: Yazu Special Margarita
Mixologist- Ritesh Kumar
Ingredients:
60ml-Tequila
15ml-Triple sec
15ml-Lime Juice
30ml-Yuzu puree
30ml-Egg white
Method:
Add all ingredients into a shaker along with ice-cubes, and strain into the tik glass
Garnish - Burnt Rosemary & Thai Chilli
Copter7 - La Guavarita
Mixologist- Ishan Grover
Ingredients:
Jose Cuervo Silver
30 ml guava juice
60 ml lime juice
20 ml Sugar Syrup (1:1) - 20 ml
Copter7 Premium Strong Beer - 60 ml
salt
cucumber
peppercorns
Method:
Rim the beer tankard with a mix of salt and pink peppercorns.
Add ice to the glass and pour all ingredients, building the cocktail over ice.
Top up with beer and gently stir.
Garnish with a cucumber slice.
Monika Enterprises - The Green Beast
Mixologist - Dushyant Tanwar
Ingredients:
Absente - 30 ml
Cold Water - 60 ml
Simple Syrup - 30 ml
Cucumber - 3-4 slices
Method :
Built in a glass of choice of about 150-180 ml capacity.
Stir the 3 liquids with ice and stir.
Put in the cucumber slices on the side.
Conversations