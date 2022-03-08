Experts stress need to create supportive environment for women on periods

Chennai :

While several issues related to women's health are discussed ofen, the need of a supportive environment for women during menstruation is often ignored. Doctors say that there is a need for more awareness on the challenges faced by women on their periods and how a supportive environment can be created for them at home and at work.





As part of an educative session by Kauvery Hospital for corporate employees on menstruation, a period simulator was installed at offices where men volunteered to understand and experience the symptoms like menstrual cramps.The pain can be artificially stimulated using a transcutaneous electrical nerve simulation (TENS) machine. This machine is generally used in treatment of musculo-skeletal pains. However, when connected to the surface of skin, one can feel cramp-like pain.





Speaking about the initiative Dr Kavitha Sundaravadanam, senior family physician at Kauvery Hospital, said, “Though menstruation is a physiological condition from puberty to menopause, a few women experience abdominal pain, cramps, fatigue, lower back pain, nausea, and they rarely vomit, every month. In some women, the excessive blood flow can also lead to anemia, and cause severe body pain and fatigue. The etiology behind the symptoms varies from one woman to another. Some women can be asymptomatic as well. Hormonal imbalances often trigger these effects. Despite such symptoms, women continue to perform their daily chores, attend schools and colleges for their education and many go to work," she said.





The session urged not only men, but also women in families to understand and be supportive to each other during the menstruation phase. If symptoms persist, medical advice has to be sought.





Doctors said that Pre Menstrual Syndrome (PMS) comprises a wide array of both physical and psychological symptoms. Some of the psychological symptoms include mood swings, irritability, anger, altered food preferences, crying spells and depressed mood.





Senior consultant psychiatrist Dr Yamini Kannappan says that a small percentage of women experience these psychological symptoms more intensely, causing an impairment of their daily lives. "The experience of PMS differs in each woman. Yet, these biologically underpinned changes are often trivialized or neglected by family, friends and coworkers. We believe such educative initiatives shall form a supportive environment for women in their personal and professional lives."