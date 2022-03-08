Women's Day Celebrations at these top spots

New Delhi :

Raise a Toast to Celebrate International Women's Day at a leading restaurant in your city. Why not raise a toast to your girlfriends and yourself for coming this far. Check out these listings for the best deals:





The St. Regis, Mumbai





Celebrate the power of women with an extravaganza of all things feminine at the best address. The St. Regis Mumbai has curated a plethora of experiences to woo, pamper and rejuvenate women from March 8 to March 13. Tantalising menus and exciting offers across all dining venues will create truly incredible memories to cherish this special day.





Unwind and relax with your girl gang as you sip on exclusively crafted Gin Cocktails paired with traditional appetizers at the Indian Signature Restaurant The Sahib Room & Kipling Bar. Indulge in and create a memorable experience as you take the special women in your life for an experience at Sette Mara, the vibrant Middle Eastern Lounge Bar & Kitchen offering scrumptious Mediterranean flavours and innovative spirits.





The newly enhanced award-winning Oriental dining venue By the Mekong with panoramic views of the Arabian Sea and The Drawing Room, an elegant meeting place, is offering a Buy One Get one Chandon Rose Cocktail for all women throughout the week.





Experience a delectable Sunday Day brunch at Seven Kitchens the all-day dining destination from personalized cupcakes to customized cocktails ladies will be left spoilt for choice at the Sunday Brunch. For the ladies wanting to indulge in self-care with a nurturing and revitalizing spa, therapy can save 25% on all treatments at the Iridium Spa.





Women's Week Celebration at Loci and Toot, Bandra, Mumbai





Loci and Toot the elegant new cafe and wine bar located in the boho-chic neighbourhood of Bandra, Mumbai is all set to play host in bringing together a stellar lineup of events bringing together women entrepreneurs from various fields from the world of F&B, art, music to share their talent via curated workshops for a weeklong celebration starting 7th March Monday to 12th March Saturday 2022.





Where: Shop No 2, Shangrila Vaibhav, Building, 14th road, Khar West, Mumbai 400052





When: Timings 11 am to 1am.









Drifters Breweries, Mumbai shares Women's day special offer





There is no place better than Drifters Tap Station to celebrate, unwind and sip on your favourite craft beer while you can dig into some mouth-watering food. So parade in with your women's crew or bring your girl for a date night and raise a glass to honour Women for their confident and strong presence in our life.





When: Women's Day: Tuesday, 8 March





Offer: Buy 1 Get 1 Craft Beers, Domestic Wines, Wine Sangrias, Cider Sangria, Classic cocktails. All day long. Only for Women | No Sharing





Pickwick at The Claridges New Delhi





The restaurant has curated a special cocktail menu to honour women. This special menu will celebrate the wonderful women of our country and their contribution to society, and pledge for "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow". To make the day exceptionally memorable The Hotel will bear the bill of one woman at every table at Pickwick.





The multi-cuisine restaurant also offers a spectacular omakase, a unique and surprising visual and gastronomic experience that will leave the guest mesmerizing.





It is a perfect spot for breakfast, luncheon or dinner or perhaps just a coffee. The Hotel has arranged an all-day happy hour for ladies dining at Pickwick - a multi-cuisine restaurant. They can enjoy a luxury dining experience and celebrate the invincible spirit of women with cocktails.





Offer Details: 1+1 Cocktails Drinks, Date: 8th March 2022









The Tangra Project is synonymous to delectable dishes and an extensive flavour palette, the "project" in the name signifies the consistent evolution and culinary progression where a team of skilled chefs is bringing a diversity of bites from across the globe under one umbrella. The food menu of the restaurant is magnanimous with more than 300 dishes which has been segmented based on the neighborhoods and various influences that has inspired the food in Calcutta.





From Mughlai food to Anglo- Indian signatures, from traditional Bengali gems to popular Indian- Chinese inspired by the Hakka community who migrated to India, the unique menu of Tangra Project has something for myriad taste buds. The restaurant also boasts Delhi's first ever Walk-in bar, inside a shopping mall.





Where: The Tangra Project unit no 154-159 Commons, DLF Avenue, Saket, New Delhi, Delhi 110017





When: 12pm - 11pm now ( non-curfew timings 12pm - 1pm )





Price: Cost for Two 1500+ taxes









The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru raises a toast to all the ladies this Women's Day!





Head out for an extravagant buffet at Quattro at The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru with your girl squad. From Maharashtrian batata chi bhaji to the coastal Malabar meen curry, the spread showcases dishes handpicked from across regions to ensure no matter where you are from, there is a dish that spells home and happiness for you. The live counters have been designed to evoke nostalgia and excitement with their chaats and other treats.





For those who prefer a healthy route to the world of gastronomy, the detox Elixer counter and healthy subs station are sure to tick all the boxes for you. And finally, how could the girl gang miss out on the desserts?! And that's we have a women's day special dessert counter so you can indulge your sweet tooth to your heart's content! A menu curated especially for the day, mocktails and rosï¿½ on arrival and a bar workshop by their head mixologist, the day is sure to leave the ladies impressed!





When: 8th March 2022 12:30 PM





Price: INR 1130 ++ per person.









Courtyard and Fairfield by Marriott ORR Bengaluru





A three-day celebration toasting to womanhood, is what Courtyard and Fairfield by Marriott ORR Bengaluru has curated. Starting from 6th March, the property has designed a themed buffet titled 'Seven Spices' by the poolside which brings specialities from around the globe including Spanish Delights, Tik-Tok Bangkok, Texas Barbeque and Forever Italy. The property has also curated a lunch buffet at MoMo Cafe focusing on healthy choices and the much-loved street food of India on March 7 and 8respectively.





Some key highlights include power punch smoothies, nutrition-rich bowls, superfood salad bar, flourless chocolate cake, Indo Chinese dishes, Kutchi dabeli, puchka carts and much more. With interactive live stations, fun activities and special giveaways, this is sure to be a great destination to celebrate an occasion like this with other women.





6th March - Sunday brunch at BG's Poolside Bar & Grill.





7th & 8th March - Lunch buffet at MoMo Cafe





Price: Starting from INR 1099 ++ per person.