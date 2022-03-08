International Women's Day 2022 : All you need to know

Chennai :

Celebrating womanhood doesn't have to be limited to one day; it should be an eternal process! International Women's Day, however, is observed every year on March 8 to cherish the presence of women in our lives.





Significance of International Women's Day?





Women have made the world a better place with their infinite strength, drive, and belief, whether they're teachers, homemakers, economists, engineers, or pioneers.





Every year, Women's Day is observed around the world to honour the social, economic, and cultural achievements of women from all areas of life.





This year, the goal is to create a gender-equal world. It's about recognising a women's accomplishments while also raising awareness about gender bias.





History of International Women's Day?





Since the early 1900s, International Women's Day has been celebrated. On February 28, the first National Woman's Day (NWD) was recognised across the United States. Until 1913, women continued to commemorate NWD on the last Sunday of February.

The campaign become more vocal when 15,000 women marched through New York City demanding shorter hours, better pay, and voting rights,

On March 19, 1911, Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland recognised International Women's Day for the first time.

Later, it was determined that March 8 would be International Women's Day.





2021 and beyond:





The world has witnessed a significant shift in both women's and society's thoughts about women's equality and freedom. With women's visibility as inspiring role models in every aspect of life, one can say that women have gained true equality.





What colors symbolize International Women's Day?





Did you know there are also colours for the day? The three colours are purple, green and white. Purple signifies justice and dignity, green symbolizes hope and white represents purity





What's 2022 theme?





The campaign theme for International Women's Day 2022 is #BreakTheBias.