People with heart defects at greater risk for severe Covid-19 illness: Study

The first question that any person diagnosed with Covid-19 is asked is: do you have any co-morbidity?





The reason is that it increases any chances of complications in the already infected person.





New research has found that people with a congenital heart defect who are hospitalized with Covid-19 infection are at higher risk for severe illness or death than those without a heart defect.





The research was published in the American Heart Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal 'Circulation'.





Researchers found that people with a congenital heart defect who contracted Covid-19 were also more likely to require treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) or need a ventilator.





Among those at the highest risk for the most severe Covid-19 illness were patients who had a heart defect and other health conditions, aged 50 and older, or were men, according to the study.





There are more than a dozen types of congenital heart defects, which result when the heart or blood vessels near the heart did not develop normally before birth.





According to the American Heart Association's Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics--2022 Update, congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect worldwide, with a global prevalence of 157 per 100,000 in 2017.





"Data comparing COVID-19 outcomes among individuals with and without congenital heart defects has been limited," said lead author Karrie Downing, M.P.H., an epidemiologist at the National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities and the Covid-19 Response Team at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.





Researchers examined data on hospitalized Covid-19 patients from March 2020 to January 2021, collected in the Premier Healthcare Database Special Covid-19 Release, a database representing approximately 20 per cent of all U.S. hospitalizations.





The Covid-19 patients with and without heart defects in this study received care in the same hospitals.





Differences in age, gender, race/ethnicity, health insurance types and other high-risk conditions (specifically heart failure, pulmonary hypertension, down syndrome, diabetes and obesity) were accounted for across those populations.





During this period, the database had more than 235,000 patients, ages 1 to 64 years old, who were hospitalized for Covid-19. Patients were divided into two groups: those who had a congenital heart defect and those who did not.





Across these two categories, researchers then determined how many required admission to the ICU, needed a ventilator to help with breathing, or died. Researchers also reviewed other characteristics including other health conditions.