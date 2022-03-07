Research finds positive mental health effect of green outdoors during pandemic





"Not surprisingly, we found that the pandemic impacted mental health negatively," said co-author Emma Rieves, a master's student in the Department of Geography. "But we also found that green space could have a powerful protective effect, even at a time of such extraordinary stressors." Surprisingly, the study found no association between being diagnosed with Covid and having poor health"&mental health.





But respondents reported that having symptoms, no diagnosis and no way to test was distressing. Those who lost income or felt they were working in an unsafe environment were also more likely to be stressed or depressed, while the strongest source of health"& mental health problems was a fear of supply shortages (including toilet paper and food).

For the study, the authors presented about 1,200 Denver-area residents with a 30-minute survey gauging their mental health and their perceptions of green space near their home, including how much there was, whether they could see it, whether it was accessible, how much they used it and its quality. They also collected aerial satellite imagery to objectively quantify greenery in respondents' neighbourhoods. The survey ran from November 2019 to January 2021. Once Covid-19 emerged and lockdowns ensued, Reid added additional questions, providing a rare opportunity to also look at how the pandemic influenced health">health"mental health over time and what was most stressful about it.