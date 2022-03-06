Latest diet trends can cost people more than their weight loss, says research

Canberra :





The research showed that the most cost-effective diet was modelled from the AGHE and adapted for weight loss through calorie restriction. This meal plan included all five core food groups and a range of affordable staple items such as breads, pasta, and legumes, as well as lower amounts of animal products. The diet plans that were most expensive typically restricted multiple food groups and included premium products such as organic produce, protein supplements, low-carbohydrate replacements, and high protein bread. In Australia, more than 2.5 million Australians had tried a weight loss diet.





Lead researcher Associate Professor Karen Murphy said that understanding the costs of weight loss programs is important, especially when people are facing financial struggles and reduced access to fresh produce amid Covid-19 and current floods. "In Australia, around 12.5 million adults are overweight or obese. That's two in every three adults, or 67 per cent of our adult population," Assoc Prof Karen Murphy said. "Not surprisingly, interest in weight loss diets continues to rise, yet very rarely are the associated costs of these programs reported," he continued.





"In our research, we assessed the weekly costs of seven different meal plans and found that weekly grocery shopping of entire product units cost between $345-$625, which is substantially higher than more than what the average Australian spends on groceries each week," he added.

According to a new study, UniSA researchers have evaluated the affordability of popular diets, comparing them to the suggestions within the Australian Guide to Health Eating (AGHE), and the Mediterranean diet, finding that costs of cutting your calories can vary by up to USD 300 per week. The study was published in the journal, ' University of South Australia.'