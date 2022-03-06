I love the street food of Chennai: Chef Saby

Chennai :

Chef Saby aka Sabyasachi Gorai may be born in West Bengal, and may have been working for restaurants across the world, but it's Chennai street food that he absolutely loves.





During his recent visit to the city for Dank's anniversary celebrations, he opened up about how he creates menus for restaurants suiting every palate, his favourite things in Chennai, and who his biggest food critic is.





"A lot has changed in Chennai. It seems like a completely new city compared to what I remember. My Chennai was pre-2000-'98 '99. The corporate office where I was working then was in Chennai.





After that I haven't really come here very often, barring a few visits on and off for events like chef's congress etc. Over the last two years I have seen that the city is evolving at a very fast pace," says the chef, known for touring the world with his gastronomic talent.





Ask him how he manages to create menus for people with such contrasting taste buds like the north and south of India, and he says, "I have worked in difficult countries like Japan and Australia, where there is a lot of cultural diversity.





Australia is a melting pot, 120 communities live there so it's very tough to match everybody's palate. What I do is work with ingredients that are unique to a place. I work with stories and concepts that engage you.





For instance, I do breweries and pubs which are 100 per cent commercial but there, too, I try to bring in a bit of a story-telling and engagement through food."





Chef Saby created a completely new menu for Dank last year. Curious, we prod him about what kind of research goes into creating a menu for the Tamil-speaking cosmopolitan crowd.





He smiles, saying, "The local food in Chennai has very intense flavours and taste so it's not easy to match this palate. But it's not that we've added extra butter or extra chilli, we worked with spices. By spices, I don't mean the mixed masala.





I'm talking about spice blends across the world. So, whether it's the Caribbean origin spices, the sambar mix, a Chicken 65 or a chilli chicken sauce from Kolkata, Tangra, these are all basically spice blends. We worked with spice blends that I felt would be appealing and would connect to the palate here.





We made flat-breads also, and pizza also. For instance, for the pizza, we kept a version that would suit the international palate, as well as a slightly spicier version for the local palate."





Well, chefs toss up the tastiest of cuisines all the time, but what is Chef Saby's comfort food? "It depends," he says, adding, "It could be a bowl of dal and rice or biryani, or anything home-cooked.





If I am in Chennai, I am very happy eating parotta and Kadala curry, if I am in Bangalore, I have to eat Ragi Mudde with Soppu Saaru, if I am in Mumbai I will hundred per cent go for a walk in the morning and have Vada pav, and at night, I will go towards Bhindi Bazaar and have Seekh Paratha.





Delhi, it has always been the Moradabadi white biriyani. Up north in Chandigarh, it would be the Amritsari Kulcha. India is so colourful and blessed in terms of food."





Now that he was in Chennai, could we skip asking him more about his favourite food escapes in the city. "I enjoy the street food of Chennai a lot. Whenever I get a chance, I do a little night at those small joints, walking around T Nagar, Burma Bazaar and all. Parotta and beef is an absolute favourite of mine," says the Kamal Haasan fan.





Now, all of us have a favourite in terms of food, and then there is also stuff that we totally abhor. But what chef Saby hates is food wastage. "I have a severe allergy towards people wasting or disrespecting food.





I am part of the United Nations' Zero hunger program, the Sustainable food development program, Future 50 program, and a few such initiatives so my blood boils when I see food wastage.





I work with so many NGOs where I see so much struggle and suffering for just basic meals, so it bothers me a lot when I see educated and intelligent people wasting food."





Chef Saby, known for launching eateries including the Armenian outing Lavaash in Delhi, Mineority in Pune, and Byg Brewski in Bengaluru, is the recipient of the National Tourism Award for best chef of India, awarded by the President of India.





We ask him what's coming out of his packet next, and excitedly he says, "The biggest one is going to be the Red Rhino, Hyderabad. We're also doing a very big brewery in Bangalore called Candles. I will do something in Goa near Vagator beach, too."





We come towards the end of the chat, and as a final one, we ask him who is chef Saby's biggest critic. He breaks into laughter before saying, "My 12-year old daughter. She thinks I don't know how to make a sandwich, and every time I try to make food at home there's a major fight.





She is like, Papa, you don't know which side of the bread to butter, the salami needs to be warmed up, you are clueless. You are eating cold salami on bread!" I'm like, 'Okay, whatever you say, you are the boss, let's go with it.