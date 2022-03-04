Getting rid of Obesity, as easy as A, B, C

Chennai :

Can you believe about 800 million people around the world are living with obesity, which is 13 per cent of the adult population? Obesity is a complex disease involving an excessive amount of body fat which isn’t just a cosmetic concern. It’s a medical problem that increases the risk of other diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and certain cancers.





Reasons for obesity





Although there are genetic, behavioral, metabolic and hormonal influences on body weight, obesity occurs when you take in more calories than you burn through normal daily activities and exercise. Your body stores these excess calories as fat.





Dr Prashanth Krishna of Prashanth Hospitals says, “A diet that’s high in calories, lacking in fruits and vegetables, full of fast food, and laden with high-calorie beverages and oversized portions contributes to unhealthy weight gain. People can drink many calories without feeling full, especially calories from alcohol or sugared soft drinks.”





The pandemic has added to the woes. Dr Smitha Jain of SIMS Hospital says, “Due to the lockdown, people could not go out of home, so life forcefully went into a sedentary mode. Even people who were regularly exercising were homebound. A lot of people suffered from stress, fear, insomnia, which manifested through irregular eating patterns, such as binge eating, overeating, leading to obesity.” “Looking at the computer, tablet and phone screens is a sedentary activity. The number of hours spent in front of a screen is highly associated with weight gain,” warns Dr Krishna.





Dealing with the crisis





Once you make your health a priority, dealing with any disease is not as complicated as it first appeared. It’s certainly not all gloom. There are steps, which can be taken to reduce obesity, assure health experts. Living by the famous quote from Hippocrates, “Let the food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food”, would create a life enriched with health and wellness.





Suggesting how to address the issue, Dr Jain says, “Avoid or at least limit processed meats and refined grains. A healthy eating pattern, like proper chewing, mindful eating can do wonders. Engage in physical activity. WHO recommends all adults should do a minimum of more than 150 minutes per week of moderate intensity of aerobic activity. Try to do two days of strength or resistance training in a week. Sleep for seven to eight hours every night. Sleep is very essential for overall health. Sleep deprivation leads to increased risk of obesity and other chronic lifestyle diseases due to hormonal imbalance raised cortisol, ghrelin, and reduced leptin.”





Tackle stress





Stress management also plays a vital role in improving our health. Simple steps such as adopting an attitude of gratitude, finding purpose in life, treating problematic circumstances as a learning process can create positivity to beat stress and ward off many lifestyle disorders. “Even though weight gain at its most basic level seems straightforward, with caloric intake exceeding the calories expended, obesity as a disease is far more complex than passive accumulation of body fat. Among many other factors, hormonal regulation, genetic predisposition, developmental exposures, environmental or social influence also contribute to obesity,” says Dr Jain. Despite our hectic life, we should all prioritise health and dedicate some time to exercise and get preventive health screenings done to ensure that our body is in harmony with nature. On this world obesity day ‘everybody needs to act’.