Quirky facts about Pistachios

This underrated yet utterly wholesome nut is known for its unique health benefits and was preferred by legends and aristocrats throughout history.





As we prepare to celebrate World Pistachio Day on February 26th, here are some nutty good facts about California pistachios.





1) Your snack partner: Pistachios are a nutritious snack that can bridge hunger between meals, helping to avoid over-eating at mealtimes.





It is a great alternative to other snacks that are high in added sugars and saturated fats. They are also the balanced source of carbohydrates, protein, and fat required inhuman body.





2) The ultimate protein: If you're a vegetarian or a vegan and looking for protein options then worry not because California Pistachios might just be your next purchase.





Known for its high amount of protein, pistachios act as an ideal protein supplement for a large amount of vegetarians in India who are looking for a more non-meaty, non-dairy option to hop on.





3) The binge fest: Who doesn't enjoy a great binge? Whether you're watching Netflix or need something for those long meetings, Pistachios is a perfect option. As compared to other nuts, you get more pistachios per serving.





That just means you can eat about 49 pistachios, compared to 23 almonds or 18 cashews. That's right - pistachios give you more than twice as many nuts per serving and we totally love it.





4) Good for the gut: Containing three grams of fiber per serving, pistachios are a holy good source of fiber. As we all know, fiber is the fuel to our bodies which not only helps you feeling fuller but alsoaids digestion and prevents constipation.





5) Stress buster: Having to work from home surely made us hoard the snack racks in our house but to satiate the binger in you, pistachios are a treat for anyone looking to eat consciously.





It is also proven that shelled pistachios gives you a feeling of being full, while the act of de-shelling pistachios helps busting some serious stress.





6) Better without a dessert: As the usual norm, we usually look at integrating dry fruits and nuts with some or the other dessert, but these green bites of goodness need no partner.





With its nutty flavour and a firm texture, the rich taste of pistachios cannot be compromised.





California Pistachios recently collaborated with popular TV actor Nakuul Mehta to add a fun element to snacking.





"Something that offers a unique taste, can be consumed on the go, and is also healthy- is accurately a blessing in disguise, and California Pistachios defines the same,"





Nakuul Mehta said of his association with California Pistachios. Snacking on the beautiful, shelled pistachios for extra protein in my snacking hour is such a wholesome experience. It's literally me stealing a good moment.





I am delighted to have been able to collaborate with them on this World Pistachio Day, and I encourage everyone to crack it open and snack on it for fun and healthy snacking."