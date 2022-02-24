Tips for Clean and Hydrate Your Skin

New Delhi :

Quench Matcha Better Skin Detox Gel Face Wash





Key Benefits and Features:





. Light-weight gel face wash enriched with biodegradable beads to deep cleanse gentle exfoliate skin





. The biodegradable beads in this refreshing formula work as a gentle exfoliator, unclog the pores and slough off dead skin





. Free from artificial fragrance, this daily use face wash removes all excess oil, grime and impurities from skin without any irritation





. Contains the goodness of refreshing, oil-control matcha green tea that helps protects skin from sun damage, retain moisture and give clear complexion





. Bakuchiol in this formula minimizes enlarged pores, boosts skin firmness and smoothens out texture. Bakuchiol is the only plant extract and antioxidant that closely mimics retinol





. Contains soothing chamomile extracts that aids in cell regeneration, reduces the appearance of fine lines and gives skin a youthful glow





. 100 per cent vegetarian, toxin-free and cruelty-free formula; Free from parabens, sulphates and alcohol





. Best suited for oily, acne-prone and combination skin





Ingredients:





. Matcha Green Tea





. Bakuchiol





. Chamomile





. Mandarin Orange Peel Oil





. Rose Geranium Oil





How To Use:





When to use:





Use every morning and in the evening. Follow up with a refreshing essence to prep your skin and lock in all the hydration by applying some skin-brightening serum.





Quench Matcha Better Anti-Shine Moisturizer





Key Benefits and Features:





. This mattifying, non-comedogenic gel moisturizer boosts hydration and keeps skin non-oily, smooth and fresh





. Contains the goodness of matcha green tea to minimize oiliness, prevent acne and boost hydration





. Infused with bakuchiol as a key ingredient that tackles skin dullness, improves skin texture and prevents skin damagef rom free radicals





. This gentle moisturizer is packed with natural skinsoothing Korean ingredients like licorice and cica





. Travel friendly packaging with a pump dispenser for application on the go





100 per cent vegetarian, toxin-free and cruelty-free formula; Free from parabens, sulphates and alcohol





. Best suited for oily, acne-prone and combination skin





Ingredients:





.Matcha Green Tea





. Bakuchiol





. Chamomile





. Licorice Root





. Cica





How To Use:





. Take a dime-sized amount of the moisturizer and apply it onto your face and neck.





. Use your fingertips to gently massage it in a circular motion until fully absorbed.





When to use:





Use every morning and in the evening