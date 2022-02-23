Psychological well-being in adolescents linked to adult risk of heart diseases: Study

St Louis :

Now, Anand Chockalingam and Sharan Srinivas at the University of Missouri demonstrated in a new study that a long-term association also exists between an adolescent's psychological well-being and their risk of CVD as an adult.





The study titled, 'Adolescent psychological well-being and adulthood cardiovascular disease risk: longitudinal association and implications for care quality management,' was published in 'Benchmarking: An International Journal'.





Specifically, Chockalingam, a professor of clinical medicine, and Srinivas, an assistant professor of industrial and manufacturing systems engineering, found that people who were more optimistic or positive when they were adolescents could lower their chances of being in the high-risk category for CVD as an adult.





"Here, we are recognizing the role of the environment and lifestyle in heart disease," said, Chockalingam, who is also a cardiologist with MU Health Care.





"Some prior research has shown that more than 80 per cent of all heart attacks can be prevented with a few simple lifestyle interventions at any point in the individual's life.





Although a heart attack may occur at the age of 55, the underlying build-up of plaque or atherosclerosis starts much earlier, often in teenage years. By exploring healthy habits and connecting with optimistic peers in the impressionable teenage years, it becomes intuitive to sustain a good lifestyle."





Chockalingam believed that this study emphasized the value of optimism in an adolescent's life. "Adolescents are simultaneously understanding the world as well as their own inner nature and mindset," Chockalingam said.





"Therefore, parents and other caregivers have a substantial role in the lifetime resilience and outlook of children. The biggest legacy that anyone can pass on for subsequent generations is optimism."





The team analyzed data from study participants involved with the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health (Add Health). Chockalingam said the database served as a rich source of information for their study.



