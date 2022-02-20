Healthy additions to your daily diet

New Delhi :

The pandemic has brought about a slew of changes, including the ability for many people to prioritise their health over everything else. People have begun to take care of their health in the midst of all the unhealthy lifestyles they had been leading prior to Covid-19. In addition to yoga and exercise, it is critical to eat well and in moderation. To take care of your body and mind, the products listed below can be added to your daily diet to help you maintain a well-balanced lifestyle.





Upakarma Ayurveda Pure Shilajit Tea (Pack of 2)





The Pure Shilajit Tea from Upakarma Ayurveda is a new product to change your tea time forever. It gives your body and mind the extra dose of health and energy. The tea helps to reduce the risk of heart diseases and has strong anti-hypersensitivity properties. It is enriched with natural ingredients like pure Shilajit, Ashwagandha, cloves, ginger and nutmeg. It makes a great gift pack also as it helps to enhance immunity by maintaining heart health, and improving strength and stamina. The brand has come out and explained how Shilajit is a gender neutral product and shall not be restricted to use for men's sexual health.





Quantity: 40 Sachets





Price: Rs 738





Gaia Plus Curcumin Capsules





Gaia Curcumin contains potent anti-oxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. This helps the body fight foreign invaders and protects cells from damage. Curcumin is the main active ingredient in turmeric, our capsules contain curcumin extract, piperine extract, veg capsule shell, cellulose, talc and sodium benzoate.





For better results, it is recommended to use two capsules twice a day.





Price: Rs 630 (60 capsules)





OZiva's Apple Cider Vinegar Fizzy Drink Mix





OZiva recently launched a fizzy drink category to make daily health and wellness more fun. Its Apple Cider Vinegar is known to help manage weight and also support overall health. ACV Fizzy drink mix, made from 100 per cent natural apple cider vinegar with the 'mother' has been specially designed to support weight management and gut health. A low-calorie daily drink mix provides 500 gm organic Apple Cider Vinegar in each serve and a tasty way of consuming ACV daily. This helps boost metabolism, gut health and manage weight with the goodness of 100 per cent Natural Apple Cider Vinegar and provides less than 3 calories per serve. It delays the absorption of glucose and thus helps control blood sugar levels.





Price: Rs 495 for pack of 5 (30 sachets)





Phab's Protein Milkshake





Cold coffee has never been this healthy and a protein milkshake has never been this delicious. Milkshakes just got a nutritious upgrade. Made from no-compromise milk protein -- Phab's Protein Milkshakes are full of flavour and packed with protein, Vitamin B12, calcium and immunity boosters without any unwanted calories from added sugar or trans-fats. Phab shakes are the most convenient and delicious way to add to your daily protein intake. Deliciously smooth and creamy, this protein shake delivers ultimate guilt-free indulgence, making it the ideal choice for healthier snackers.





Price: 528 for a pack of 6 bottles