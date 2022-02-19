Get set for some revelation as we bust a few of the biggest nutrition myths

Chennai :

Myth 1: Skipping meals help lose weight





Fact: Not really, says noted nutritionist Dr Shikha Sharma. "Skipping meals is certainly not a good idea. It can result in tiredness, poor nutrition and slow metabolism. You will also be more likely to snack on high-fat and high-sugar foods, which could result in weight gain," says Dr Sharma, adding, "What you can do instead, to lose weight and keep off it, is switch to complex carbs rather than simple carbs and improve the metabolism through exercise."





Myth 2: Lose weight with honey and lemon water





Fact: From your boss to your gym instructor, are you tired of sermons on the importance of downing this magic potion? You did well if you skipped their advice or so says, Dr. Anita Jatana, chief dietician, Apollo Hospitals. "Commercially manufactured honey has the same calories as sugar, so replacing sugar with honey does not make much of a difference. Honey does not melt fat in the body," explains Dedatana.





Myth 3: Drinking green tea throughout the day helps burn fat





Fact: Only if losing weight was that easy! Clinical nutritionist Lovneet Batra says that while green tea is a healthy drink, it can't make you thinner overnight. "Green tea is rich in antioxidants, which helps in cutting down the inflammation in the body. However, not fixing the main meal and relying on a cup of green tea for post-meal magic doesn't work," elaborates Batra.





Myth 4: Sugar causes diabetes





Fact: Surprised? Yes, as incredible as it may sound, cutting down on sugar, but eating everything else doesn't make you immune to diabetes. "It is not a direct correlation. The cause of diabetes is a genetic predisposition combined with loads of stress and a refined food diet with no exercise, explains Dr. Sharma. Wonder ing if artificial sweeteners would help? Well, not really





Myth 5: Avoid eating after 7 pm, shed weight





Fact: Haven't we seen many wrapping up dinner at the office before heading home, yet not losing an iota of weight in years? Well, that's because this is one of the biggest rumors doing the rounds. Dr. Jatana says that this entire fiasco has got nothing to do with food per se. "It's the number of calories you take in your dinner that adds to your weight. You must have your protein and fiber in your dinner. So, people who say no to food post-sunset are losing weight because their calorie-intake has decreased, not because they are skipping dinner," she explains. The bottom line: Your meal timings should revolve around your daily lifestyle - the time you wake up, sleep.





Myth 6: Potatoes make you fat





Fact: Clinical studies show there is no association between potato consumption and obesity. Dr. Sharma says, "Potatoes aren't some fat-laden, processed food. They are a nutrient-rich vegetable that has carbohydrates." But that doesn't mean you can count a bag of chips with some veggies in your diet. "Potatoes can actually be a healthy addition to any weight-management program as long as they are consumed in boiled form, say a chaat or as a mix," she says.





Myth 7: Go fat-free to delete body fat





Fact: This is not true unless you are grossly overweight, that is with BMI between 25.0-29.9. Dr. Jatana says that about 15-20 percent of your calories should come from good fats found in mustard oil, coconut oil, rice bran oil, cow milk ghee, peanut oil, nuts, and seeds. "Use a combination of two-three oils in your kitchen daily. Good fats rich in omega-3 fatty acids such as walnuts, flaxseeds promote brain function. Fats are very important for the absorption of some key nutrients-lat-soluble vitamins (Vit A, D, E, K), and are needed for lubricating your joints. Rely on good fats and delete saturated and trans fats from burgers, fries, and packaged foods. Don't opt for fat-free dressings, as they are high on chemicals, adds Batra.





Myth 8: Rinsing with oil de-clutters the immune system





Fact: Also known as 'oil pulling', this technique involves placing one tablespoon of extra-virgin organic cold-pressed oil in the mouth, swishing it for 20 minutes, and then rinsing and brushing. A lot of health freaks believe that this removes bacteria and cleans up the immune system. In reality, it only adds to dental problems. "The bacteria and dental problems are caused by something called dental plaque which is a pale yellow and sticky biofilm that develops naturally on the teeth every 12 hours. Adding oil that is also sticky in nature will only make it difficult for a person to remove the plaque," says Dr. Jatana.





Myth 9: All Carbohydrates are bad





Fact: If your mum has been taking aid from random health shows on the tube, and keeping you off carbs, it's time to shake her up to the reality All carbs are not created equal, and you only want to avoid processed carbohydrates that are often high in sugar and white flour like souji, maidia.corn Hour. alcohol," says Dr Sharma She says that instead, one can enjoy beans, whole grains.





Myth 10: Olive oil every day cuts heart-disease risk





Fact: There has been a lot of hype around using olive oil. It contains monounsaturat ed fatty acids and is definitely a healthier option; however, it is not the only option. "To cut the risk of heart diseases, you must get the proportion of saturated fats to polyunsaturated fats to monounsaturated fats right. It is also the quality and quantity of oil that matters. An excess of any oil is bad," opines Dr Jatana of Apollo Hospitals.





Myth 11: Eating extra protein builds muscle





Fact: This is for all that packing on that protein shake to get those rugged six-packs. Dr. Sharma calls this a complete myth. In fact, protein and carbs give our body the same amount of energy i.e. 4Kcal/g. "To build muscle, you must have three key components: adequate food, energy, and balanced nutrition, a good intake of protein, and of course a good strength program. Protein intake beyond your needs will either be stored as fat or burned for energy," elaborates Dr. Sharma.





Myth 12: Eating walnuts make you brainier





Fact: The human brain needs high-quality fats like omega-3 fatty acids 6 to function properly. Health experts opine that walnuts contain a number of neuroprotective compounds, including Vitamin E. folate, melatonin, omega-3 fats, and antioxidants. They are known to decrease degeneration of cognitive lines its people grow older. They can, in no way, make you more intelligent. Gotcha!