Mechanical blood clot removal showed positive results in half of stroke patients: Study

Washington :

According to an international study, mechanical removal of blood clots reduced post-stroke disability in nearly half of "all-comer" real-world stroke patients.





The study was a preliminary late-breaking science presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2022.





The most common type of stroke, an ischemic stroke, is caused by a blood clot in a blood vessel that blocks the flow of blood to the brain. Treatment usually involves clot-busting medications to dissolve the clot.





For severe stroke within a large blood vessel, the treatment also may include a procedure to remove the clot - called mechanical thrombectomy or endovascular therapy - in which a tiny tube, or catheter, equipped with a special device on the end, is threaded through the blood vessel to grasp the clot and remove it.





Previous studies found that stroke patients who received mechanical clot removal had less disability after three months than those who did not.





However, these studies were performed in carefully selected centres and employed strict clinical and imaging inclusion criteria, which decreases the generalizability of their findings.





To examine the effectiveness of blood-clot removal across a wide range of stroke patients seen in routine daily care (outside of a clinical trial), the Embotrap eXtraction & Clot EvaLuation & Lesion Evaluation for NeuroThrombectomy, or EXCELLENT trial, enrolled 1,000 adult ischemic stroke patients (average age 70, 52 per cent female) at 36 sites worldwide, from September 2018 to March 2021.





The sites were a mix of Thrombectomy-Capable and Comprehensive Stroke Centers. Patients were treated with a specific mechanical thrombectomy device called EmboTrap in an unlimited time frame.





Notably, the study was designed to collect real-world treatment and did not exclude patients based on pre-stroke independence level, the severity of the stroke, location of the occlusion, or time between the onset of stroke and treatment, researchers said (as per current guidelines mechanical thrombectomy treatment can be used within 24 hours of symptom onset in select patients).





In addition, the study analyzed the characteristics of the removed blood clots and how that impacted stroke recovery.



