Special recipes for Valentine's Day

New Delhi :

Hazelnut and Coffee Cream Tart





Ingredients:





Chocolate sable:





. Butter (360gm)





. Flour (680gm)





. Cocoa Powder (40gm)





. Icing Sugar (280gm)





. Salt (5gm)





. Almond Powder (100gm)





. Egg (150gm)





Baked chocolate mix:





. Amul cream (480gm)





. Milk (200gm)





. Dark chocolate (480gm)





. Egg (100gm)





. Butter (5gm)





. Hazelnut Paste (100gm)





. Espresso (30gm)





Method:





. For the chocolate sable, cream butter and sugar and add eggs to it.





. Add all the dry ingredients and mix. Rest them for six hours after lining the tart mould with a 2 mm thickness.





. Half-bake the tart for 12 minutes at 180 degrees. Take out and allow to cool.





. For the baked mix, heat up milk and cream and add chocolate, hazelnut, and espresso. Add the eggs at the end.





. Pour the mix into a tart shell. Bake in the oven at 100 degrees for 15 minutes.





Fromage Blanc and Framboise parfait on Brown Butter Cake





Ingredients:





Yoghurt Mousse:





. Elle and vire cream (300gm)





. Yoghurt (240ml)





. Caster Sugar (75 nos)





. Vanilla bean (5gm)





. Gelatin (10gm)





Pistachio Cake:





. Pistachio Paste (90gm)





. Butter unsalted browned (70gm)





. Caster sugar (100gm)





. Egg Yolk (35gm)





. Refine flour (150gm)





. Sea salt (2gm)





. Pistachio powder (130gm)





Raspberry cream:





. Raspberry puree (250gm)





. Icing Sugar (60gm)





. Gelatin sheets (10gm)





. E&V cream (250gm)





Method:





. For pistachio brown butter cake, mix all the dry ingredients and keep them aside. Take the butter, heat it in a pan and make it golden brown. Meanwhile, whisk the egg yolk and add all the dry ingredients. Last, add the brown butter and bake in a tray for 10 min. Take it out of the oven and keep it in the refrigerator.





. For the yoghurt mousse, soak the gelatin in cold water. Mix yoghurt and sugar, add cream and add gelatin, and set in the freezer.





. For raspberry cream, boil puree, add icing sugar, and add gelatin. Fold in whipped cream and pipe inside the yoghurt mousse and freeze.





. Place it in the deep freezer for a day, then serve it on top of the pistachio cake the next day.





Balsamic Braised Strawberry Cheesecake with Greek feta





Ingredients:





Cheese mix:





. Philadelphia Cheese (400gm)





. Eggs (250gm)





. Sugar (100gm)





. Corn flour (15gm)





Sable base:





. Flour (250gm)





. Sugar (250gm)





. Butter (400gm)





. Egg White (40gm)





For Garnish:





. Balsamic (50gm)





. Fresh strawberry (200gm)





. Blueberry (50gm)





Method:





. For the sable base, cream the butter and sugar together and add the egg white gradually. Last, fold in the flour.





. Take one cake ring and wrap it with foil. Place it on an aluminised tray.





. Spread the sable mixture evenly at a thickness of about 2 cm. Bake it for 10 minutes at 180 degrees and remove it from the heat.





. For the cheesecake mix, put cream cheese and sugar in a stand mixer and mix at slow speed. Add eggs and lastly, cornflour. Put the cheese mix on a stable base and bake in a double boiler for 40 minutes at 140 degrees. When finished, remove from the heat. Keep it chilled for one day.





. The next day, take out the cake from the ring.





. Garnish with a fresh strawberry if desired.



