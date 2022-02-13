Sun, Feb 13, 2022

Special recipes for Valentine's Day

Published: Feb 13,202208:18 PM by IANS

A way to anyone's heart, is through their stomach.. well we'd like to believe that! Why not whip up a storm together in the kitchen, as you and your partner try your hands out on these recipes curtesy Himanshu Taneja, Culinary Director, South Asia, Marriott International.

Representative Image (Image Credit: IANS)
Hazelnut and Coffee Cream Tart

Ingredients:

Chocolate sable:

. Butter (360gm)

. Flour (680gm)

. Cocoa Powder (40gm)

. Icing Sugar (280gm)

. Salt (5gm)

. Almond Powder (100gm)

. Egg (150gm)

Baked chocolate mix:

. Amul cream (480gm)

. Milk (200gm)

. Dark chocolate (480gm)

. Egg (100gm)

. Butter (5gm)

. Hazelnut Paste (100gm)

. Espresso (30gm)

Method:

. For the chocolate sable, cream butter and sugar and add eggs to it.

. Add all the dry ingredients and mix. Rest them for six hours after lining the tart mould with a 2 mm thickness.

. Half-bake the tart for 12 minutes at 180 degrees. Take out and allow to cool.

. For the baked mix, heat up milk and cream and add chocolate, hazelnut, and espresso. Add the eggs at the end.

. Pour the mix into a tart shell. Bake in the oven at 100 degrees for 15 minutes.

Fromage Blanc and Framboise parfait on Brown Butter Cake

Ingredients:

Yoghurt Mousse:

. Elle and vire cream (300gm)

. Yoghurt (240ml)

. Caster Sugar (75 nos)

. Vanilla bean (5gm)

. Gelatin (10gm)

Pistachio Cake:

. Pistachio Paste (90gm)

. Butter unsalted browned (70gm)

. Caster sugar (100gm)

. Egg Yolk (35gm)

. Refine flour (150gm)

. Sea salt (2gm)

. Pistachio powder (130gm)

Raspberry cream:

. Raspberry puree (250gm)

. Icing Sugar (60gm)

. Gelatin sheets (10gm)

. E&V cream (250gm)

Method:

. For pistachio brown butter cake, mix all the dry ingredients and keep them aside. Take the butter, heat it in a pan and make it golden brown. Meanwhile, whisk the egg yolk and add all the dry ingredients. Last, add the brown butter and bake in a tray for 10 min. Take it out of the oven and keep it in the refrigerator.

. For the yoghurt mousse, soak the gelatin in cold water. Mix yoghurt and sugar, add cream and add gelatin, and set in the freezer.

. For raspberry cream, boil puree, add icing sugar, and add gelatin. Fold in whipped cream and pipe inside the yoghurt mousse and freeze.

. Place it in the deep freezer for a day, then serve it on top of the pistachio cake the next day.

Balsamic Braised Strawberry Cheesecake with Greek feta

Ingredients:

Cheese mix:

. Philadelphia Cheese (400gm)

. Eggs (250gm)

. Sugar (100gm)

. Corn flour (15gm)

Sable base:

. Flour (250gm)

. Sugar (250gm)

. Butter (400gm)

. Egg White (40gm)

For Garnish:

. Balsamic (50gm)

. Fresh strawberry (200gm)

. Blueberry (50gm)

Method:

. For the sable base, cream the butter and sugar together and add the egg white gradually. Last, fold in the flour.

. Take one cake ring and wrap it with foil. Place it on an aluminised tray.

. Spread the sable mixture evenly at a thickness of about 2 cm. Bake it for 10 minutes at 180 degrees and remove it from the heat.

. For the cheesecake mix, put cream cheese and sugar in a stand mixer and mix at slow speed. Add eggs and lastly, cornflour. Put the cheese mix on a stable base and bake in a double boiler for 40 minutes at 140 degrees. When finished, remove from the heat. Keep it chilled for one day.

. The next day, take out the cake from the ring.

. Garnish with a fresh strawberry if desired.

Conversations