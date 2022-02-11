Health apps have solution for everything but most older adults don't use them: Study

Michigan :

But a new poll showed that most people over age 50 haven't been using such apps and that those who might get the most help out of them are less likely to actually use them.





The poll was based at the University of Michigan Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation and supported by AARP and Michigan Medicine, U-M's academic medical center.





Less than half (44 per cent) of people age 50 to 80 have ever used a health-related app on their smartphone, wearable device or tablet, according to the new findings from the National Poll on Healthy Aging.





Those who say they are in poor health, and those with lower incomes or levels of education, were far less likely to have ever used such apps.





Half of those who haven't ever used a health app, or have stopped using them, said they are not interested in using them. The percentage of older adults who currently used at least one app was even smaller, at 28 per cent.





One-third of this group used an app to track exercise, while smaller percentages used apps to track sleep, weight, nutrition, blood pressure, to guide meditation, or to manage mental health and stress. One-quarter of current users shared information from their apps with their health care providers.





And among older adults who have diabetes, just 28 per cent used an app on their device to log their blood sugar levels and 14 per cent used an app to log their medications.





But nearly half of older people with diabetes said, they would be interested in using an app in both of these ways.





"Now that most older adults have at least one mobile device, health-related apps can provide an opportunity to support their health-related behaviours, manage their conditions and improve health outcomes," said Pearl Lee, M.D., M.S., a geriatrician at Michigan Medicine who worked on the poll report.



