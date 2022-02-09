Four non-traditional Valentine’s day gifts for your significant other

Chennai :

Chocolates, cards and flowers - are you also tired of gifting these generic gifts to your partner? Look no further. We have made your job simpler by listing down 4 unconventional gifting options that’ll perfectly express your love without being cliche with your partner.





To all the men and women looking for a gift for their female partners, you can end your search right here. Everything you need kit is the perfect gift to express your care and love for your partner. This feminine hygiene kit includes a reusable menstrual cup, pain relief patch, anti-chafing rash cream, antibacterial period stain remover, sanitary disposable bags, PeeBuddy female urination device and before and after toilet spray. This unconventional yet thoughtful gift will make your partner fall in love with you even more.





Glow Mix by Kapiva





Do you know anything that depicts wellness better than Ayurveda? No, right. Glow Mix by Kapiva is a plant-based skin-nourishing supplement curated based on traditional ayurvedic principles. It helps reduce skin hyperpigmentation, reduces skin damage from UV rays and promotes even skin tone. Glow mix is ideal for all skin types and can be your go-to gifting option if you want to gift your partner a lasting, healthy glow.





Vino Dawn to Dusk Ritual - Premium Kit by Pilgrim





Do you love it when your partner's skin glows from love? It’s time you add on to the glow with Pilgrim’s Vino Dawn to Dusk Ritual - Premium kit. The kit includes red wine face wash, red wine face mist and toner, face cream SPF 30, under eye cream and night creme gel. These products are curated using the skincare secrets from Bordeaux, France and offer a complete morning to night care for them. Need another reason to convince yourself to buy this kit? All these products are 100% vegan and cruelty-free i.e., they are not tested on animals and are thus an ideal conscious choice.





Shave & Dazzle Gift Set by Bombay Shaving Company





To make your special moments unforgettable, this is another amazing gift kit that comes with all the stunning products such as the Charcoal Shaving Foam, DFH Razor, Post Shave Balm and Perfume Veleno to give him the best grooming experience ever.