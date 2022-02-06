Travel blues? Check in for a staycation

New Delhi :

More and more people are considering the convenience of a vacation closer to home. The hospitality industry has taken notice of this shift, and hotels have responded by developing more innovative offerings and experiences for guests to enjoy.





Pent-up leisure demand, aided by the shift of outbound leisure travel to domestic, has resulted in an increase in bookings from city residents looking to escape their day-to-day lives while remaining safe.





Staycations are not a new concept, and they predate the pandemic. While the pandemic has made it an obvious solution for travellers looking for adventure in times of uncertainty, the concept of staycations has been popular for some time.





Owing to their hectic lifestyles, people, in general, have started preferring multiple smaller vacations over a few long vacations throughout the year.





This shift in people's vacationing habits has pushed the hotel industry to create more holistic experiences for guests in a limited amount of time. For guests, it is now more possible than ever to experience their own cities like never before, especially with hotels like The Lodhi, offering experiences that are rarely found in city hotels.





Apart from relieving the stress of planning a vacation, staycations have also been shown to be more environmentally friendly by reducing the carbon emissions one would have had if they had taken a flight. The hospitality industry is also maximising staycation demand by providing guests with additional reasons to stay.





In addition to weekend getaways, hotels are rebranding themselves as co-working spaces. Guests looking to escape their monotonous work-from-home routines during lockdowns have found solace in staycations in hotels where they can work and play!





While they have managed to stay afloat as an industry, they are still living in uncertain times. It's great to see the staycation trend gaining traction, especially since it has resulted in travellers supporting Indian businesses and making environmentally friendly choices.





They're both nervous and excited to see where things go, and they're always hoping for the best!



