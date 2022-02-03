Study finds more spice may help adults avoid salt

Washington :

A new study has found that by adding a little spicy seasoning to a low sodium meal, adults over the age of 60 will have a harder time noticing the lack of salt. The study has been published in the 'Food Quality and Preference Journal'. Led by Carolyn Ross, a professor of Food Sciences at Washington State University, the study tested saltiness perception in older adults using white sauce formulations with varying amounts of salt and different spices and seasonings added.





The results of the analysis showed the addition of chipotle seasoning to the white sauce made it difficult for the study participants to differentiate between the samples with low and high levels of salt. Conversely, the addition of herbs, such as basil leaves, garlic powder and coarse ground pepper, was not as effective at masking the samples with less salt. The research pointed to the significant role that spice could play in reducing salt intake for people over 60. "We were working specifically with a population of older adults to see if we could reduce the amount of salt in a product and then tailor it to their tastes," Ross said.





"This is important because the ability to taste and smell is known to weaken with age, and weaker perception of salty flavours may induce people to season their food with excessive salt, which may increase their risk of cardiovascular disease," Ross added. For their study, Ross and Maria Laura Montero, a postdoctoral researcher in the WSU School of Food Sciences, recruited 39 healthy people over the age of 60 to participate in an in-person taste-testing experiment that took place over several days slightly prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.



