Study finds exercise might increase impact of pre-surgical chemo in food pipe cancer patients

The research has been published in the 'British Journal of Sports Medicine'. Tumour shrinkage was greater in the exercisers than in those who didn't exercise, the comparative trial data showed.





If the findings are confirmed in further larger studies, they should strengthen the argument for 'prehab' exercise to become standard care for all patients about to start treatment for cancer, and not just those who need surgery, said the researchers.





Prehabilitation exercise, dubbed 'prehab', can be used to boost strength, stability, balance, and mobility in preparation for surgery or other medical intervention. An increasing body of evidence pointed to the effectiveness of exercise in cancer patients, and animal studies have indicated that it may help shrink tumours after chemotherapy.





The researchers wanted to find out if prehab might boost the impact of pre-surgical chemo, formally known as neoadjuvant chemotherapy, in patients with oesophageal cancer.





Neoadjuvant chemotherapy can improve survival in patients with this type of cancer, by shrinking the tumour and helping to stop it from spreading elsewhere, an effect known as 'downstaging'.





But pre-surgical chemo can take a tremendous toll on the body, effectively reducing physical fitness, and hastening the loss of skeletal muscle mass and function (sarcopenia), which may limit subsequent treatment options, and potentially survival, said the researchers.





They offered patients with operable oesophageal cancer either a structured programme of moderate exercise incorporating aerobic and strength training ('prehab') plus pre-surgical chemo or conventional best practice (lifestyle advice) plus pre-surgical chemo.





The exercise programme was designed to last until the day before surgery--an average period of around 5 months-and comprised 150 weekly minutes of moderate-intensity activity plus 2 strength-based sessions. Each patient underwent 4 cycles of chemo before their surgery.



